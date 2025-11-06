- Home
- “Sleep for a Role” – Samyuktha Hegde’s Shocking Confession On Film Industry's Dark Side
Your name is announced as the heroine. Your family, friends, and everyone in the industry congratulates you. Just when the project is about to start, they call you to bed, said Samyuktha Hegde.
Casting Couch
Actress Samyuktha Hegde, who entered Sandalwood with 'Kirik Party,' has spoken out about the casting couch. On a podcast, she said, 'Imagine you get a chance in a film project.'
They call you to bed
Your name is announced as the lead. Your family, friends, and the industry congratulate you. You're on cloud nine. Just as the project is about to start, they call you to bed.
The same situation everywhere
She explained the industry's dark side: if you agree, you stay; if not, another actress takes your place. This happens everywhere, from South Indian cinema to Bollywood.
Labeled as unprofessional
It's not just producers or heroes; many exploit women for opportunities. Because I said no, I was labeled an unprofessional actress.
Everyone respected my dignity
But in the ten movies and reality shows I've done, everyone has respected my dignity. I haven't worked where my self-respect was at risk.
Self-respect is most important
Samyuktha also said that self-respect is most important. She spoke fondly of Rakshit Shetty and Rishab Shetty, who supported her early on.