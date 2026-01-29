Sameer Wankhede suffered a major legal setback after the Delhi High Court dismissed his petition against Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Netflix. The former IRS and NCB officer had moved the court alleging that a character in the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood was designed to resemble him and damage his public image. He had requested a stay on certain scenes, removal of allegedly defamatory content, and a restriction on the show’s circulation. The court, however, refused to grant relief, dealing a blow to his claims.