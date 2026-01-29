Sameer Wankhede's Defamation Case Against Aaryan Khan Rejected In Delhi High Court
Sameer Wankhede faces a legal setback as the Delhi High Court dismisses his defamation plea against Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix over his alleged portrayal in Aryan Khan’s series The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Delhi High Court Rejects Wankhede’s Petition
Sameer Wankhede suffered a major legal setback after the Delhi High Court dismissed his petition against Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Netflix. The former IRS and NCB officer had moved the court alleging that a character in the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood was designed to resemble him and damage his public image. He had requested a stay on certain scenes, removal of allegedly defamatory content, and a restriction on the show’s circulation. The court, however, refused to grant relief, dealing a blow to his claims.
Defamation Claim Linked to Aryan Khan Case
Wankhede’s complaint stemmed from his belief that the series mocked him through a fictional portrayal. He filed a defamation case worth Rs 2 crore against Red Chillies, co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and streaming platform Netflix. The controversy carried added weight due to Wankhede’s role in the 2021 Mumbai cruise drug raid that led to the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Though Wankhede was later cleared of all allegations connected to the case, he argued that the show unfairly targeted his reputation.
Aryan Khan’s Debut Series Remains in Spotlight
The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks Aryan Khan’s debut as a director and features a strong ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, and others. The storyline follows an outsider’s journey through the Hindi film industry, exposing ambition, chaos, and the harsh realities of Bollywood. Despite the legal controversy, the court’s dismissal of Wankhede’s plea clears a major hurdle for the show’s release and distribution.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.