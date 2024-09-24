Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha to Nayanthara: Top 10 highest paid South Indian actresses of 2024

    From Trisha to Sai Pallavi, this article unveils the top 10 highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema, revealing their per-film earnings and current projects.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 1:03 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

    The South Indian film industry is home to some of the most talented and celebrated actresses in the country, known for their exceptional acting skills and massive fan followings. In 2024, several of these stars have not only won hearts with their performances but also commanded impressive paychecks. From blockbuster hits to pan-India releases, these actresses are ruling the silver screen and setting new benchmarks in terms of earnings. Here's a look at the top 10 highest-paid South Indian actresses of 2024, showcasing the rising power of women in the entertainment industry.

    article_image2

    10. Sai Pallavi

    Sai Pallavi is at number 10 on the list of highest-paid South Indian actresses, charging Rs 2 crore per film. She is also working in Bollywood with Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, she is known for her simple beauty. 

    article_image3

    9. Keerthy Suresh

    Actress Keerthy Suresh, who charges Rs 3 crore per film, is at number 9 on this list. She is currently working in the film Baby John, through which she is making her Bollywood debut as a lead actress. Her market value may increase after this film. 

    article_image4

    8. Anushka Shetty

    Anushka Shetty once ruled both Kollywood and Tollywood, but with age, she started getting fewer film offers. Charges Rs 4 crore for a film.

    article_image5

    7. Samantha

    Actress Samantha used to charge up to Rs 5 crore for dancing in a song earlier. However, due to suffering from myositis, she had to take a break from the film industry for a year. Since then she has reduced her fees. Now she charges 3 to 5 crore rupees for a film. 

    article_image6

    6. Tamannaah

    Tamannaah is a South Indian actress who has made her mark at the pan-India level. Her recent Tamil film Aranmanai 4 has grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box office. She charges Rs 5 crore for a film. She is at number 6 on the list of highest-paid actresses.

    article_image7

    5. Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde is at number 5 on the list of highest-paid actresses and charges Rs 5 crore for a film. She is currently working in the Tamil film Surya 44, in which she will be seen opposite actor Surya. Her last few films flopped, which seems to have reduced her demand a bit. 

    article_image8

    4. Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna, called National Crush by her fans, is actively working in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. She charges Rs 5 crore for a film. She is currently busy shooting for Pushpa 2 in Telugu.

    article_image9

    3. Srinidhi Shetty

    Srinidhi Shetty got nationwide recognition for her role in KGF. She is at number three on the list of highest-paid actresses and charges Rs 7 crore for a film. She was seen opposite Vikram in the Tamil film Cobra.

    article_image10

    2. Nayanthara

    Lady Superstar Nayanthara is at number two on the list of highest-paid actresses, charging up to Rs 10 crore for a film.

    article_image11

    1. Trisha

    Actress Trisha, who remains single even after crossing the age of 40, is the highest-paid actress on this list. She charges up to Rs 12 crore for a film

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu: SP Balasubrahmanyam's son pushes for Kamdar Nagar renaming as tribute to his father AJR

    Tamil Nadu: SP Balasubrahmanyam's son pushes for Kamdar Nagar renaming as tribute to his father

    Zeenat Aman did drugs while shooting 'Dum Maro Dum' with Dev Anand? Here's what she REVEALED ATG

    Zeenat Aman did drugs while shooting 'Dum Maro Dum' with Dev Anand? Here's what she REVEALED

    Alan Walker spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of India tour; set to perform in 10 cities [WATCH] ATG

    Alan Walker spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of India tour; set to perform in 10 cities [WATCH]

    Stree 2 becomes first hindi film to surpass Rs 600 crore at the box office NTI

    Stree 2 becomes first hindi film to surpass Rs 600 crore at the box office

    Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad celebrate FIRST birthday of daughter Raabiyaa [PHOTOS] ATG

    Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad celebrate FIRST birthday of daughter Raabiyaa [PHOTOS]

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu: SP Balasubrahmanyam's son pushes for Kamdar Nagar renaming as tribute to his father AJR

    Tamil Nadu: SP Balasubrahmanyam's son pushes for Kamdar Nagar renaming as tribute to his father

    Top 10 countries with high condom use among youth gcw

    Top 10 countries with high condom use among youth

    Zeenat Aman did drugs while shooting 'Dum Maro Dum' with Dev Anand? Here's what she REVEALED ATG

    Zeenat Aman did drugs while shooting 'Dum Maro Dum' with Dev Anand? Here's what she REVEALED

    Embrace Tradition: Gorgeous red saree inspirations for Navaratri 2024 NTI

    Embrace Tradition: Gorgeous red saree inspirations for Navaratri 2024

    Karnataka BJP tweet asks CM Siddaramaiah to resign after High Court allows prosecution in MUDA land scam vkp

    'Respect Constitution, resign': BJP urges CM Siddaramaiah as HC orders prima facie into MUDA land scam case

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon