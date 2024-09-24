Samantha to Nayanthara: Top 10 highest paid South Indian actresses of 2024

From Trisha to Sai Pallavi, this article unveils the top 10 highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema, revealing their per-film earnings and current projects.

The South Indian film industry is home to some of the most talented and celebrated actresses in the country, known for their exceptional acting skills and massive fan followings. In 2024, several of these stars have not only won hearts with their performances but also commanded impressive paychecks. From blockbuster hits to pan-India releases, these actresses are ruling the silver screen and setting new benchmarks in terms of earnings. Here's a look at the top 10 highest-paid South Indian actresses of 2024, showcasing the rising power of women in the entertainment industry.

10. Sai Pallavi Sai Pallavi is at number 10 on the list of highest-paid South Indian actresses, charging Rs 2 crore per film. She is also working in Bollywood with Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, she is known for her simple beauty.

9. Keerthy Suresh Actress Keerthy Suresh, who charges Rs 3 crore per film, is at number 9 on this list. She is currently working in the film Baby John, through which she is making her Bollywood debut as a lead actress. Her market value may increase after this film.

8. Anushka Shetty Anushka Shetty once ruled both Kollywood and Tollywood, but with age, she started getting fewer film offers. Charges Rs 4 crore for a film.

7. Samantha Actress Samantha used to charge up to Rs 5 crore for dancing in a song earlier. However, due to suffering from myositis, she had to take a break from the film industry for a year. Since then she has reduced her fees. Now she charges 3 to 5 crore rupees for a film.

6. Tamannaah Tamannaah is a South Indian actress who has made her mark at the pan-India level. Her recent Tamil film Aranmanai 4 has grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box office. She charges Rs 5 crore for a film. She is at number 6 on the list of highest-paid actresses.

5. Pooja Hegde Pooja Hegde is at number 5 on the list of highest-paid actresses and charges Rs 5 crore for a film. She is currently working in the Tamil film Surya 44, in which she will be seen opposite actor Surya. Her last few films flopped, which seems to have reduced her demand a bit.

4. Rashmika Mandanna Rashmika Mandanna, called National Crush by her fans, is actively working in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. She charges Rs 5 crore for a film. She is currently busy shooting for Pushpa 2 in Telugu.

3. Srinidhi Shetty Srinidhi Shetty got nationwide recognition for her role in KGF. She is at number three on the list of highest-paid actresses and charges Rs 7 crore for a film. She was seen opposite Vikram in the Tamil film Cobra.

2. Nayanthara Lady Superstar Nayanthara is at number two on the list of highest-paid actresses, charging up to Rs 10 crore for a film.

1. Trisha Actress Trisha, who remains single even after crossing the age of 40, is the highest-paid actress on this list. She charges up to Rs 12 crore for a film

