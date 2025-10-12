He's one of our own Telugu people..

How many of you know that Raj Nidimoru is a Telugu person? Raj was born in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. After completing his engineering, he went to America for higher studies. After finishing his education, he worked as a software engineer there for a few years. However, with a passion for movies, Raj Nidimoru returned to India and, along with his friend Krishna D.K., established a banner called D2R Films. As part of this, they first made a short film called 'Shaadi'.

He later became famous with the web series 'The Family Man'. After that, he impressed the audience with the 'Citadel' web series. Both series received a great response. It was during 'The Family Man' series that Samantha and Raj met. It's said that the friendship that started at this time led to love. Meanwhile, it's known that Raj Nidimoru is already married. So, is Samantha really going to marry Raj Nidimoru? To know how much truth there is in this social media discussion, either Samantha or Raj has to officially respond.