Samantha Ruth Prabhu's diamond ring sparks speculation: Is she engaged? Find out here

The news that actress Samantha has secretly gotten engaged is a hot topic in Tollywood. Fans are speculating that she's engaged to Raj Nidimoru because of the diamond ring on her finger.

Tollywood star heroine Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news for everything lately. The media is fully focused on her. Now, the news that she has secretly gotten engaged has become a hot topic. After her marriage and divorce from Naga Chaitanya, she is confidently moving forward and doing movies.

After Samantha's divorce, Naga Chaitanya married actress Shobhita Dhulipala in December 2024. Also, news is circulating that Samantha is dating Raj Nidimoru, one of the Raj & DK duo who worked on series like The Family Man 2 , Citadel: Honey Bunny . But now, a major rumor has started that seems to strengthen those rumors.

A photo of her with a diamond ring on her finger is going viral on social media. Because of that, her fans are saying that she is secretly engaged to Raj Nidimoru. But there are no updates to confirm this. ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's contact named 'LOVE' on her phone goes viral: Check who it is

In the past, they were seen holding hands at a pickleball tournament. At that time, dating rumors about Samantha were heard. Recently, Sam and Raj Nidimoru sparkled at a party once again. Now, because of this, netizens have started discussing them again.

Dating rumors are going viral because they have been seen together for the second time in a month. Whatever it is, these rumors will only stop if Samantha and Raj Nidimoru give clarity. But until today, neither Sam nor Raj has responded to the dating rumors about them. ALSO READ: Is David Warner making his film debut with Sreeleela in Robinhood? Here's what we know

