Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Australia vacation pictures connecting with nature; Kangaroos to koalas

Samantha ruth prabhu took to her social media account to share her pictures from her recent trip. Samantha also revealed her experience during the trip.
 

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 11:36 AM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all making headlines for her rumored relationship with bollywood director Raj Nidimoru. They have appeared together for a while but they haven't admitted to dating. But this couple has been under the media scrutiny for the same reason. 

Samatha Vacation

samantha recently posted her pictures from the vacation at Sydney's wild life park. She captioned the post saying, '' 

'Nature, animals, and good vibes! 🤍

From feeding kangaroos to spotting sleepy koalas, it was such a lovely time! 🥰

Major shoutout to the team at @featherdalewildlifepark for all the amazing rehab work they do for Aussie wildlife.


Samantha's love for travel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is well known for her love for travel. Her social media is filled with her pictures from various destinations. From a simple home meditation to feeding kangaroos and posing with monkeys, this is everything about samantha's travel. 

ALSO READ: Samantha removes tattoo with Naga Chaitanya, New love life hints

Samantha's lens

Samantha captured many amazing visuals from a simple and adorable flower to the biggest mountains and deepest valleys, Samantha's lens are a must watch to see the beauty. 

Samantha connecitng with Nature:

Samantha's coping mechanism has always been connecting with nature and spending time in nature. Just like now, Samantha prefers to get in touch with natural world rather than digital world whenever she feels low. In that context, samantha is now enjoying her trip to recharge her for the next months in the digital age. 

ALSO READ: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu said how she met ex husband Naga Chaitanya trends; amidst dating rumor

Fans speuations

In the middle of relationship rumors and speculations, fans suspected Raj's presence with samantha during her trip. Fans assumed that these adorable pictures of samantha was taken by her rumoured boyfriend Raj

Samantha reaction to fan:

Samantha replied to a fan's question 'who clicked those Pictures'. She said 'Naomi' which happens to be her guide for her trip in Sydney. This response is again assumed to be out of the trolls and headlines as fans think it is Raj. 

