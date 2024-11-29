Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth: Actress is 10x richer than Naga Chaitanya's future wife Sobhita Dhulipala

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth: Samantha Ruth Prahu is one seasoned actor and now having pan India presence and has amassed a lot of wealth over the years due to hard work and success in Tamil as well as Telugu films. She has also made her debut in Bollywood along with Varun Dhawan in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 6:27 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 6:27 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of South India's most bankable actors has faced significant challenges in the last few years. Starting from her divorce with Naga Chaitanya in 2021 to health crisis- she has seen it all. Today she lost her father Joseph Prabhu. Despite these hurdles, Samantha has continued to thrive. The actress reportedly charged around ₹10 crore for her role in the web series Citadel: Hunny Bunny, created by the Russo Brothers, and previously earned ₹5 crore for her dance number, "Oo Antava," in Pushpa: The Rise. Additionally, she earns ₹8 crore annually from endorsements for brands like Samsung and Tommy Hilfiger

article_image2

Samantha owns an impressive portfolio of real estate, including a duplex apartment worth ₹8 crore and a three-bedroom sea-facing house valued at ₹15 crore. These lavish properties are a testament to her success and penchant for luxury

article_image3

The actress has a stunning collection of luxury cars, including a Jaguar XF, Land Rover, Audi Q7, Porsche Cayman GTS, BMW 7 Series, and Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG. Her passion for automobiles reflects her refined taste and ability to enjoy the fruits of her hard work

article_image4

Samantha's ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, boasts a net worth of ₹154 crore, having been a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry since 2009. His fiancée, Sobhita Dhulipala, who debuted in 2016, has an estimated net worth of ₹7-10 crore. The couple got engaged on August 8, 2024, in Hyderabad in an intimate ceremony with their families, as announced by Nagarjuna Akkineni on social media

