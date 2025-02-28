Samantha Ruth Prabhu lifts 110 kg in gym, setting major fitness goals for her fans [PHOTOS]

Samantha Ruth Prabhu impresses fans by lifting 110 kg in the gym, showcasing her fitness dedication. Despite battling myositis, she continues to inspire while gearing up for new projects.

Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again amazed fans with her dedication to fitness. The actress recently shared a glimpse of her intense workout routine. In a video posted on her Instagram Story, she was seen effortlessly lifting 110 kg during a hip thrust exercise, captioning it, “Go big or go home.” Her commitment to maintaining a healthy and strong physique continues to inspire millions.

 

Fitness has always been an integral part of Samantha’s life, but her journey has been even more remarkable considering her battle with myositis. Diagnosed in 2022, the autoimmune condition causes muscle inflammation, leading to fatigue and physical discomfort. Despite this, Samantha has stayed determined, focusing on strength training, proper nutrition, and therapy. Her social media updates not only showcase her recovery but also encourage fans to prioritize their health and well-being.

After stepping away from films to concentrate on her health, Samantha made a strong comeback with Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian adaptation of the American spy thriller Citadel. Starring alongside Varun Dhawan and directed by Raj & DK, the series received praise from audiences. With her regained strength and resilience, the actress is now ready to take on new challenges, both in fitness and in cinema.

 

Looking ahead, Samantha is set to make her debut as a producer with Maa Inti Bangaram under her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures. While the project has created excitement among fans, details about the director and cast remain under wraps. Whether she is breaking fitness records or exploring new creative ventures, Samantha continues to prove that she is unstoppable.

