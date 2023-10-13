Sam Bahadur teaser Launch: Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and others grace event [PHOTOS]

Sam Bahadur is an upcoming Hindi film, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is a biopic on India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in top cast.

Sam Bahadur is set to hit the theatres on 1st December 2023. On the teaser launch of the film dated 13 October 2023, the star cast of the movie was present.

After portraying a soldier in 'Uri,' Vicky Kaushal is set to step into the shoes of India's first Field Marshal and former Chief of Army Staff, Sam Manekshaw, for this upcoming biopic.

While Fatima Sana Sheikh will play the role of India's former prime minister Indira Gandhi, Sanya Malhotra will be featured in the role of Sam Manekshaw's wife.

Fatima Sana Shaikh dazzles in white shimmery saree, complementing the look with a white necklace, all while sporting a radiant smile for a photo.

For the event, Sanya Malhotra opted for neon green saree, accentuated with red earrings, all paired with her radiant smile in a photo.

Vicky Kaushal pose with co stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra at the teaser launch of Sam Bahadur.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP Movies, 'Sam Bahadur' takes center stage.