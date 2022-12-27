Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan turns 57: 5 break-out moments of Khan's on Bigg Boss this year

    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

    This year's Bigg Boss included a slew of VIP guests who couldn't stop cheering and heaping praise on Salman Khan. So let's go through some of Salman Khan's best performances.

    Image: Getty Images

    As a host of the most successful non-fiction television reality programme, Bigg Boss, Salman Khan has a special charisma. The show, which is presently in its 16th season and has earned widespread acclaim, is a compilation of numerous breakout moments from its most beloved presenter, proving that he is the only one who can carry off the show very efficiently. Many distinguished visitors attended the performance and couldn't stop clapping and showing their affection to Salman Khan. So let's go through some of Salman Khan's best performances.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Salman Khan's birthday is celebrated by guest Maniesh Paul:
    Maniesh Paul made an appearance on the show to celebrate Salman Khan's birthday. Manish, the happy and fun-loving character, contributes his characteristic humour to the 'vaar' and engages in some fun games and banter with Khan. Having such a fantastic visitor has truly been a blessing for Salman.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Chulbul Pandey, played by Salman Khan, will appear in Rohit Shetty's police universe: 
    When Rohit Shetty appeared on Bigg Boss to promote his upcoming Cirkus, he was asked by actor Varun Sharma if he intended to include Salman Khan's Dabangg Chulbul Pandey into his cop universe, to which the director replied, '110%.

    Getty

    Salman Khan informs Vicky Kaushal about his breakup:
    "Did any female try a pickup line on you?" Vicky inquired of Salman Khan. "And, if so, what is the worst pick-up line you've ever heard?" "Pick up ka toh pata nahi lekin ladki ne drop zaroor kiya hai mujhe," Salman joked as he chuckled.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Riteish Deshmukh expresses gratitude to Salman Khan for his kindness: 
    When Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza appeared on the television, they were seen praising Salman Khan for being so gracious and becoming a part of his upcoming 'Ved' without changing any fees.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Salman Khan performed the iconic movements of a 90s classic with Katrina Kaif: 
    When Katrina Kaif arrived on the Bigg Boss set, the superstar was seen shaking his legs to the song Tip Tip from Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi. Seeing Salman take this extraordinary step was a real delight for the audience.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Tunisha Sharma consumed 'abortion pills'? Here's what actress' friend claims RBA

    Did Tunisha Sharma consumed 'abortion pills'? Here's what actress' friend claims

    When is Kantara 2 coming? Here's what Rishab Shetty has to say about blockbuster's sequel RBA

    When is Kantara 2 coming? Here's what Rishab Shetty has to say about blockbuster's sequel

    Pathaan Controversy: Ayodhya Seer declares to end 'Jihad' by performing Shah Rukh Khan's 'Terahvi RBA

    Pathaan Controversy: Ayodhya Seer declares to end 'Jihad' by performing Shah Rukh Khan's 'Terahvi

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi; see picture RBA

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi; see picture

    Salman Khan Birthday Party: Actor celebrates his 56th birthday in style; Shah Rukh Khan and many more spotted RBA

    Salman Khan Birthday Party: Actor celebrates his 57th birthday in style; Shah Rukh Khan and many more spotted

    Recent Stories

    Google likely to fire 6 percent of employees in 2023 with poor performance rating report gcw

    Google likely to fire 6 percent of employees in 2023 with poor performance rating: Report

    Did Tunisha Sharma consumed 'abortion pills'? Here's what actress' friend claims RBA

    Did Tunisha Sharma consumed 'abortion pills'? Here's what actress' friend claims

    football Indian Premier League 2022-23, KBFC vs OFC: Sandeep Singh strikes late as Kerala Blasters trounce Odisha FC to reach 3rd place-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Sandeep Singh strikes late as Kerala Blasters trounce Odisha FC to reach 3rd place

    Nirmala Sitharaman health update: Union Finance Minister likely to get discharge from AIIMS today AJR

    Nirmala Sitharaman health update: Union Finance Minister likely to get discharge from AIIMS today

    Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen prevail with national boxing gold; Railways celebrate team trophy-ayh

    Lovlina, Nikhat prevail with national boxing gold; Railways celebrate team trophy

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon