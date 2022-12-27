Salman Khan turns 57: 5 break-out moments of Khan's on Bigg Boss this year

This year's Bigg Boss included a slew of VIP guests who couldn't stop cheering and heaping praise on Salman Khan. So let's go through some of Salman Khan's best performances.

Image: Getty Images

As a host of the most successful non-fiction television reality programme, Bigg Boss, Salman Khan has a special charisma. The show, which is presently in its 16th season and has earned widespread acclaim, is a compilation of numerous breakout moments from its most beloved presenter, proving that he is the only one who can carry off the show very efficiently. Many distinguished visitors attended the performance and couldn't stop clapping and showing their affection to Salman Khan. So let's go through some of Salman Khan's best performances.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Salman Khan's birthday is celebrated by guest Maniesh Paul:

Maniesh Paul made an appearance on the show to celebrate Salman Khan's birthday. Manish, the happy and fun-loving character, contributes his characteristic humour to the 'vaar' and engages in some fun games and banter with Khan. Having such a fantastic visitor has truly been a blessing for Salman.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Chulbul Pandey, played by Salman Khan, will appear in Rohit Shetty's police universe:

When Rohit Shetty appeared on Bigg Boss to promote his upcoming Cirkus, he was asked by actor Varun Sharma if he intended to include Salman Khan's Dabangg Chulbul Pandey into his cop universe, to which the director replied, '110%.

Getty

Salman Khan informs Vicky Kaushal about his breakup:

"Did any female try a pickup line on you?" Vicky inquired of Salman Khan. "And, if so, what is the worst pick-up line you've ever heard?" "Pick up ka toh pata nahi lekin ladki ne drop zaroor kiya hai mujhe," Salman joked as he chuckled.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh expresses gratitude to Salman Khan for his kindness:

When Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza appeared on the television, they were seen praising Salman Khan for being so gracious and becoming a part of his upcoming 'Ved' without changing any fees.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram