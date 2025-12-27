Salman Khan Took Just ₹1 for THIS Film That Turned Out to Be a Box Office Flop
Salman Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, now charges ₹100–150 crore per film. However, for one movie, he accepted just ₹1. Here’s everything you need to know about this unique project.
Salman Khan’s Unusual Remuneration
Salman Khan once took just ₹1 for working in a 2004 film in which he played an HIV-positive character who meets a tragic end. The movie also featured Abhishek Bachchan as a lawyer, years before he married Salman’s former girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai, making their on-screen collaboration especially interesting.
Key Characters in the Film
The film’s lead heroine was Shilpa Shetty, whose character is fired from her job after testing HIV positive. Abhishek Bachchan appears as her lawyer fighting for justice, while Salman Khan plays Shilpa’s former boyfriend, delivering an emotional and impactful performance.
Producer’s Revelation
Producer Shailendra Singh revealed in an interview that almost every leading actor in Bollywood had turned down the film due to its sensitive subject. At that time, Salman Khan, already a major youth icon, surprised everyone by agreeing to do the movie for just ₹1, supporting the cause behind the story.
How Salman Khan Joined the Film
According to Singh, it was Shilpa Shetty who first told Salman about the film. Soon after, Salman personally called the producer and expressed interest in doing it. Singh recalled being shocked and calling him back after 10 minutes to confirm. Salman simply replied, “Yes.”
About the Film ‘Phir Milenge’
Phir Milenge, released on August 13, 2004, was a box-office failure. Directed by Revathi, the film had a budget of around ₹5.50 crore but earned only ₹2.49 crore, failing to recover its production costs.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.