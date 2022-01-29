Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 through a performance (Watch)

Shehnaaz Gill will be giving a tribute to the late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla; fans say 'SidNaaz Forever'

Model and actress Shehnaaz Gill, who recently turns 29 on January 27, will be seen giving a lovely tribute to the late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15.

The finale weekend of Bigg Boss 15 will see many good performances from the participants and celebs. The makers have shared a video clip from the performance that Shehnaaz Gill will be performing. The recent promos of the grand finale shows a tear-jerker journey of SidNaaz (Shehnaaz and Sidharth).

Shehnaaz has dedicated her dance performance and song to her close friend and rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth who passed away due to cardiac arrest last year. Dressed in a lavender gown, Shehnaaz dances her heart out as he celebrates Sidharth‘s legacy on finale stage. In the promo, she says, "Dear Sidharth mere liye toh tu hmesha yhin hai."

The clip left SidNaaz fans emotional. In no time, the video received many emotional comments and reactions. One of the users wrote, "I cannot stop crying this has broken me." Another said, "Can't wait to seeee youuuuuuu."One user wrote, “Simply mesmerised by her performance #ShehnaazGill. “i cannot stop crying this has broken me," wrote another. Another user added, “#SidNaazForever."

The channel captioned the video as, “@shehnaazgill banane aa rahi hai grand finale aur bhi special with her heart touching tribute to Sidharth Shukla ❤️."

Many celebrities and former Bigg Boss participants will be gracing the grand finale. Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, and many more. Rakhi Sawant recently got eliminated will also be present at the event with her husband Ritesh.

