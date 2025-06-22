Salman Khan buys new bullet-proof SUV car; Read on
Salman Khan's Car Collection: Salman Khan recently bought a new bulletproof SUV, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, reportedly worth around ₹3.90 crore. Let's take a look at Salman's impressive car collection
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Salman Khan bought a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV, starting at ₹3.90 crore. Being bulletproof, it could cost over ₹5 crore. He was recently seen driving it.
Salman Khan owns a Range Rover SV LWB 3.0, worth around ₹4.4 crore, in Portofinio Blue with a luxurious interior.
Salman Khan also has a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV in Pearl White, worth around ₹2 crore.
His collection includes a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser LC200 SUV in Pearl White, reportedly worth over ₹2 crore.
A fan of sports cars, Salman owns an Audi RS7, a sporty sedan. This red model costs ₹2.24 crore.
One of his favorites is a Rolls Royce Phantom, worth around ₹9 crore. He also owns a Mercedes-Benz GL, Audi A8L, Lexus LS, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, and BMW X6.
Salman Khan will star in a film about the Galwan Valley war, playing Colonel B Santosh Babu, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh.
Salman Khan's film "Sikandar" flopped. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, starring Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Satyaraj, and Prateik Babbar, the ₹200 crore film earned ₹177 crore.