Salim Khan’s Love Life: All About His Two Wives, Salma Khan and Helen
Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan is reportedly undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after a brain haemorrhage. As fans pray for his recovery, here’s a look at his two wives, Salma Khan and Helen.
Salim Khan's 2 wives
Salman Khan's dad, Salim Khan, married twice in his life. He first married Salma Khan and became a father of 4. Then, he had his second marriage with Helen.
What religion do Salma and Helen belong to
The religions of Salim Khan's two wives are often discussed. His first wife Salma's real name is Sushila Charak, a Maharashtrian. His second wife Helen is Christian.
How Salim Khan met Salma
Salim Khan moved to Mumbai from Indore. He often saw Sushila Charak, who lived opposite him, from his balcony. They fell in love and married in 1964, after which she became Salma.
Salim Khan-Helen's love story
Salim Khan and Helen met on the set of 'Kaabli Khan.' They fell in love and married in 1981. This marriage was a shock to his first wife and children, who did not approve.
How is the relationship between Salim Khan's two wives
After Salim Khan married Helen, the atmosphere at home was tense. His kids weren't ready to accept her. Slowly, things improved, and everyone, including Salma, accepted Helen.
Salim Khan's family
Salim and Salma Khan have 4 children: Salman, Arbaaz, Alvira, and Sohail. Salim and Helen adopted Arpita. Now, the whole family lives together happily.
