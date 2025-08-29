Ahaan Panday's Bollywood debut, Saiyaara, a global hit earning Rs 500 crore without prior promotion, showcased his performance to great acclaim

Ahaan Panday, who made his Bollywood debut with Saiyaara, expressed his delight at seeing his performance finally take center stage. The film, which also stars Aneet Padda, became a global box office hit, earning Rs 500 crore, despite having no promotions prior to its release.

Panday revealed in an interview with a leading news channel that it is rare for an actor’s work to be the first thing people notice. He shared that with Saiyaara, the film itself came first, and for him, that was the most rewarding experience an actor could ask for.

Following the success, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda made their magazine cover debut together in The Hollywood Reporter. The pair donned coordinated denim outfits, held hands, and looked straight into the camera. Their detailed interview was scheduled to be published on August 30.

Panday also spoke about the guidance he received from Mahesh Bhatt while filming a challenging scene involving a son confronting his alcoholic father. He recalled that Bhatt reminded him that the father-son bond is always pure, and that the emotion conveyed through simple gestures—like holding a hand—would naturally resonate with the audience. Taking this advice to heart, Panday filmed the scene, which went on to become one of the most praised moments of the film.

Released on July 18, Saiyaara has since earned acclaim for both its performances and storytelling, establishing Ahaan Panday as a rising talent in Bollywood.