Saif Ali Khan attack: Know how much his treatment COST at Lilavati Hospital; when will he be discharged

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is now recovering at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after being assaulted with a knife at his house in Bandra West on Thursday.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 10:05 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 10:05 AM IST

Saif Ali Khan is recuperating at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital following a knife assault at his Bandra West house on Thursday. The event occurred when an intruder challenged Saif's maid, resulting in a scuffle in which Saif was stabbed.

article_image2

Doctors stated that he is "out of danger" following surgery, although he continues to be monitored. However, his health insurance information was posted on Twitter, sparking controversy due to the privacy violation.

article_image3

Saif Ali Khan's insurance papers, which are currently becoming viral on social media, reveal that his cashless treatment request was granted on January 16, 2025. He is taken to a suite room for a surgical operation to treat an unknown ailment.

article_image4

His hospital stay is planned to span five days, from January 16 to January 21, 2025. The entire treatment cost is Rs 3,598,700, of which the insurer has authorised Rs 2,500,000.

article_image5

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times, including in the neck and shoulder, at his Bandra West flat at about 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. He was taken to Lilawati Hospital, where a 2.5-inch portion of the blade was extracted from his spine during a five-hour operation. "Saif Ali Khan is doing great. We made him walk, and he walks well. "There is no problem and little pain," Dr. Nitin Narayan Dange of the city's Lilawati Hospital told the reporters on Friday.
 

article_image6

He stated that Khan is no longer in danger and is healing well. He has been taken out of the critical care unit (ICU), according to physicians who treated him after he was stabbed by an intruder at his Mumbai home.

article_image7

According to accounts, Khan received a lengthy cut on the right side of his neck, another cut on his right shoulder, and a major stab wound on the left side of his back. He also received a slight abrasion on his left elbow.

