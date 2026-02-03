Saif Ali Khan and Pratik Gandhi will star in 'Hum Hindustani,' a Netflix period drama about India's first election. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film follows officials ensuring the first democratic vote, inspired by true events.

Saif Ali Khan is set to star in a period drama highlighting the behind-the-scenes story of India's first election. It also stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead role and is titled 'Hum Hindustani.' According to the official logline from the makers: "In newly independent India, a team of officials battles chaos, resistance, and impossible odds to deliver the nation's very first democratic election -- inspired by true events." The film is written and directed by Rahul Dholakia and is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani.

First Look and Character Details

The makers have shared the first look at the movie. Set during the period of 1950, at first glance, Saif Ali Khan was seen advocating the need for universal adult suffrage to conduct the first election in India. He faces resistance from the India monarchs. Pratik Gandhi plays an Indian cop in the film who is determined to ensure that India's first election proceeds without violence. Netflix India shared the teaser on their Instagram handle today. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Saif Ali Khan on Netflix Association

At the Netflix India slate announcement event, Saif Ali Khan recalled his association with the streaming platform for the superhit series Sacred Games. He also shared updates regarding his next project with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. "Netflix and I started off 10 years ago with Sacred Games. It has always stood for high quality. It's always been really interesting to be associated with Netflix. Hum Hindustani is an exciting story. Looking forward to more. I have shot for another movie for Netflix. It's called Kartavya. It's produced by Shah Rukh's company, Red Chillies Entertainment

Makers on the Film's Core Message

Meanwhile, as per the team of the upcoming film states, "At the heart of Hum Hindustani lies one of the most defining promises of a newly independent India- the right to vote. Telling the story of the country's first democratic election through the eyes of those on the ground has been both a responsibility and a privilege. It is a story of belief, courage and collective effort that shaped the nation we know today. We are immensely proud to bring Rahul Dholakia's vision to Netflix and to present this landmark chapter of Indian history with the scale and ambition it deserves, for audiences in India and far beyond," as per the press note.

The film will stream on Netflix.