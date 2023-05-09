Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sai Pallavi turns 30: Know 7 beauty secrets behind South starlet's no makeup look

    First Published May 9, 2023, 7:15 AM IST

    The South actress Sai Pallavi is famous for her no-makeup look on screen. Find out what are beauty secrets behind her glow. – By Mahasweta Sarkar.

    article_image1

    Image: Sai Pallavi / Instagram

    More than her glowing skin, Sai Pallavi is known for her luscious curly long hair. She is known and extremely popular for her no-make-up looks on screen and does not hesitate to flaunt her acne. Her audience and fans are always curious about her skincare and hair care secrets. Here are 7 tips behind Sai Pallavi’s beauty.

    article_image2

    Image: Sai Pallavi / Instagram

    1. Eat right:

    Sai Pallavi reportedly said, "I only take healthy foods which not only help me to maintain my beauty but make both the inside and the outside of the body shine."

    article_image3

    Image: Sai Pallavi / Instagram

    2. Exercise regularly:

    She also exercises daily to keep her body fit. However, her focus is not on weight loss or zero figure. She exercises to keep herself healthy.

    article_image4

    Image: Sai Pallavi / Instagram

    3. Keeping herself hydrated:

    We know that water helps us flush out toxins from our bodies and reduces dryness in our skin. Sai Pallavi thus drinks a lot of water and keeps herself hydrated throughout the day.

    article_image5

    Image: Sai Pallavi / Instagram

    4. Not using synthetic products:

    Sai Pallavi revealed in an interview, "I never use products like shampoo, soap mixed with synthetic chemicals to care for my hair and skin. I have been using products like natural cacti for hair and body. I do not even do hair coloring on my hair for the cinema. I am acting with natural hair."

    article_image6

    Image: Sai Pallavi / Instagram

    5. Hair care:

    Sai said, "I wash my hair every three days." She uses natural products like aloe vera for her long tresses, and "I pray every day that my hair does not fall off. That is all I do for it."

    article_image7

    Image: Sai Pallavi / Instagram

    6. No makeup:

    Since she hardly uses any makeup for her shoots, it does not put any extra stress on her skin. Hence, she has a much lower chance of skin damage, giving her face an everlasting glow.

    article_image8

    Image: Sai Pallavi / Instagram

    7. Flaunt your flaws:

    Sai Pallavi had pimples during her debut in the South film industry and movies, but she chose not to hide and conceal them behind makeup, and the audience loved her for that. In a 2019 interview, Pallavi said, "I had a lot of pimples in the movie, but people accepted me as I was, and I learnt that confidence is the real beauty."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Priyadarshi Pulikonda? Balagam star wins best actor award in Swedish International Film Festival 2023 RBA

    Who is Priyadarshi Pulikonda? Balagam star wins best actor award in Swedish International Film Festival 2023

    Oppenheimer trailer OUT: Witness intense avatar of Cillian Murphy working towards creation of atomic bomb vma

    Oppenheimer trailer OUT: Witness intense avatar of Cillian Murphy working towards creation of atomic bomb

    Shakira papped with action superstar Tom Cruise; has songstress found new 'love'? vma

    Shakira papped with action superstar Tom Cruise; has songstress found new 'love'?

    The Kerala Story: Three Indian states where controversial Adah Sharma led film has got banned vma

    The Kerala Story: Indian states where controversial Adah Sharma led film has got banned

    From Premam to Gargi: Here are Sai Pallavis's 7 best performances on-screen MSW

    From Premam to Gargi: Here are Sai Pallavi's 7 best performances on-screen

    Recent Stories

    Who is Priyadarshi Pulikonda? Balagam star wins best actor award in Swedish International Film Festival 2023 RBA

    Who is Priyadarshi Pulikonda? Balagam star wins best actor award in Swedish International Film Festival 2023

    Oppenheimer trailer OUT: Witness intense avatar of Cillian Murphy working towards creation of atomic bomb vma

    Oppenheimer trailer OUT: Witness intense avatar of Cillian Murphy working towards creation of atomic bomb

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi appeals to voters, says 'Dream of every Kannadiga is my own' AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi appeals to voters, says 'Dream of every Kannadiga is my own'

    Shakira papped with action superstar Tom Cruise; has songstress found new 'love'? vma

    Shakira papped with action superstar Tom Cruise; has songstress found new 'love'?

    Vijay Deverakonda's turns 33: Glance at superstar's net worth, luxurious cars, lavish home, and more vma

    Vijay Deverakonda's turns 33: Glance at superstar's net worth, luxurious cars, lavish home, and more

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon