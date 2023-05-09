Sai Pallavi turns 30: Know 7 beauty secrets behind South starlet's no makeup look

The South actress Sai Pallavi is famous for her no-makeup look on screen. Find out what are beauty secrets behind her glow. – By Mahasweta Sarkar.

Image: Sai Pallavi / Instagram

More than her glowing skin, Sai Pallavi is known for her luscious curly long hair. She is known and extremely popular for her no-make-up looks on screen and does not hesitate to flaunt her acne. Her audience and fans are always curious about her skincare and hair care secrets. Here are 7 tips behind Sai Pallavi’s beauty.

Image: Sai Pallavi / Instagram

1. Eat right: Sai Pallavi reportedly said, "I only take healthy foods which not only help me to maintain my beauty but make both the inside and the outside of the body shine."

Image: Sai Pallavi / Instagram

2. Exercise regularly: She also exercises daily to keep her body fit. However, her focus is not on weight loss or zero figure. She exercises to keep herself healthy.

Image: Sai Pallavi / Instagram

3. Keeping herself hydrated: We know that water helps us flush out toxins from our bodies and reduces dryness in our skin. Sai Pallavi thus drinks a lot of water and keeps herself hydrated throughout the day.

Image: Sai Pallavi / Instagram

4. Not using synthetic products: Sai Pallavi revealed in an interview, "I never use products like shampoo, soap mixed with synthetic chemicals to care for my hair and skin. I have been using products like natural cacti for hair and body. I do not even do hair coloring on my hair for the cinema. I am acting with natural hair."

Image: Sai Pallavi / Instagram

5. Hair care: Sai said, "I wash my hair every three days." She uses natural products like aloe vera for her long tresses, and "I pray every day that my hair does not fall off. That is all I do for it."

Image: Sai Pallavi / Instagram

6. No makeup: Since she hardly uses any makeup for her shoots, it does not put any extra stress on her skin. Hence, she has a much lower chance of skin damage, giving her face an everlasting glow.

Image: Sai Pallavi / Instagram