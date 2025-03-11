Sai Pallavi to Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha- 6 Highest Paid Tamil actresses in 2025: Who Earns the Most?

Top 6 Highest-Paid Kollywood Actresses: Nayanthara, Trisha, Sai Pallavi, Samantha, Pooja Hegde, and Rashmika are on the list of highest-paid actresses.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 1:47 PM IST

Top 6 Highest Paid Actress in Kollywood: While Nayanthara and Trisha were leading in terms of salary in 2024, Sai Pallavi and Rashmika have overtaken them in 2025. This year, the actresses' salaries have risen sharply, and their net worth has also skyrocketed. In this context, let's take a look at the list of the top 6 Tamil actresses who earn the highest salaries as of 2025.

article_image2

6. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is in the 6th position in the list of highest-paid actresses. She is reportedly receiving up to Rs. 7 crore per film. Pooja Hegde is currently a very busy actress in Tamil. She currently has Jananayakan with Vijay, Surya's Retro, and Kanchana 4 directed by Raghava Lawrence in Kollywood.


article_image3

5. Samantha

Even though actress Samantha hasn't had many films in the last few years, her demand hasn't diminished. Currently, Samantha is busy acting in Bollywood. Apart from this, she is producing a film called Bangaram in Telugu and is also acting as the heroine in it. The last web series she starred in was Citadel. Samantha received Rs. 10 crore as salary for that.

article_image4

4. Trisha

Trisha, who was in the number 1 position in the list of highest-paid actresses last year, has been pushed to the fourth position this year. She currently has Ajith's Good Bad Ugly, Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, Chiranjeevi's Vishwambara, and R.J. Balaji's Surya 45. Trisha has received Rs. 12 crore as salary for the film Vishwambara.

article_image5

3. Rashmika Mandanna

Actress Rashmika's market has risen at jet speed after the success of the film Pushpa 2. Following this, the historical film Sava, in which she recently starred, has grossed over Rs. 500 crore at the box office and is running successfully. Rashmika, who is currently acting in Bollywood as Salman Khan's pair in the film Sikandar, has reportedly received Rs. 13 crore as salary for the film.

article_image6

2. Nayanthara

Even though actress Nayanthara has reached the age of 40, her demand has not diminished. Currently, the films Test, Toxic, Dear Student, Mannangatti, Rakkayi, and Mookuthi Amman 2 are being prepared in her acting. Nayanthara has reportedly received Rs. 15 crore as salary for the film Mookuthi Amman 2, which is being produced by Sundar C with a budget of 100 crores.

article_image7

1. Sai Pallavi

Until 2024, Sai Pallavi was receiving only Rs. 5 crore as salary for a film. After the success of the film Amaran, her market has risen at jet speed. Following the success of this film, Sai Pallavi went to Bollywood and is acting as Sita in the film Ramayana. She has reportedly been paid Rs. 18 to 20 crore for this film. She is currently the highest-paid actress.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Is Sridevi's legacy at risk? Khushi Kapoor to star in 'Mom' sequel; netizens reactions spark outrage MEG

Is Sridevi's legacy at risk? Khushi Kapoor to star in 'Mom' sequel; netizens reactions spark outrage

VIDEO Udit Narayan talks about kissing controversy; here's what netizens said RBA

VIDEO: Udit Narayan talks about kissing controversy; here's what netizens said (WATCH)

Moana Hit animated film copyright dispute ends, new lawsuit targets sequel RBA

'Moana': Hit animated film copyright dispute ends, new lawsuit targets sequel

Badshah SHOCKING body transformation raises debate on Ozempic; know what singer has to say RBA

Badshah's SHOCKING body transformation raises debate on Ozempic; know what singer has to say

Wheesung death cause revealed: From Moonbin to Kim Sae Ron Never ending deaths of South Korean stars MEG

Wheesung death cause revealed: From Moonbin to Kim Sae Ron Never ending deaths of South Korean stars

Recent Stories

Sell old Rs 20 note to earn Rs 18 Lakhs! Here's the Easy Way! RBA

Sell old Rs 20 note to earn Rs 18 Lakhs! Here's the Easy Way!

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer makes SHOCKING claim on lack of recognition after leading KKR to 3rd title in 2024 HRD

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer makes SHOCKING claim on lack of recognition after leading KKR to 3rd title in 2024

Weight Loss: 6 Ayurvedic tips that will burn your extra kilos anr

Weight Loss: 6 Ayurvedic tips that will burn your extra kilos

Endeavour Silver Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Results: Analysts Expect A Revenue Fall, Retail’s Feeling Bearish

Endeavour Silver Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Results: Analysts Expect A Revenue Fall, Retail’s Feeling Bearish

Kerala: Crime Branch takes Sai Gramam Trust Chairman Anandakumar into custody in half price scam case dmn

Kerala: Crime Branch takes Sai Gramam Trust Chairman Anandakumar into custody in half price scam case

Recent Videos

Two Men Trapped Atop Utes Inundated by Floodwaters | Asianet Newsable

Two Men Trapped Atop Utes Inundated by Floodwaters | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
VIRAL! Air India Flight Turns Back After 10 Hours Due to Mysterious Toilet Blockage

VIRAL! Air India Flight Turns Back After 10 Hours Due to Mysterious Toilet Blockage

Video Icon
Monarchy Momentum: Nepalese Gather in Thousands to Hail Former King | Asianet Newsable

Monarchy Momentum: Nepalese Gather in Thousands to Hail Former King | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Zelenskyy Meets PM Mohammed bin Salman Ahead of Diplomatic Talks in Saudi Arabia | Asianet Newsable

Zelenskyy Meets PM Mohammed bin Salman Ahead of Diplomatic Talks in Saudi Arabia | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bam Bam Bhole Song First Look OUT! Sikandar Track Featuring Salman Khan & Rashmika in HOLI Mood

Bam Bam Bhole Song First Look OUT! Sikandar Track Featuring Salman Khan & Rashmika in HOLI Mood

Video Icon