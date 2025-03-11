Sai Pallavi to Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha- 6 Highest Paid Tamil actresses in 2025: Who Earns the Most?

Read Full Gallery

Top 6 Highest-Paid Kollywood Actresses: Nayanthara, Trisha, Sai Pallavi, Samantha, Pooja Hegde, and Rashmika are on the list of highest-paid actresses.

Top 6 Highest Paid Actress in Kollywood: While Nayanthara and Trisha were leading in terms of salary in 2024, Sai Pallavi and Rashmika have overtaken them in 2025. This year, the actresses' salaries have risen sharply, and their net worth has also skyrocketed. In this context, let's take a look at the list of the top 6 Tamil actresses who earn the highest salaries as of 2025.

6. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is in the 6th position in the list of highest-paid actresses. She is reportedly receiving up to Rs. 7 crore per film. Pooja Hegde is currently a very busy actress in Tamil. She currently has Jananayakan with Vijay, Surya's Retro, and Kanchana 4 directed by Raghava Lawrence in Kollywood.

5. Samantha

Even though actress Samantha hasn't had many films in the last few years, her demand hasn't diminished. Currently, Samantha is busy acting in Bollywood. Apart from this, she is producing a film called Bangaram in Telugu and is also acting as the heroine in it. The last web series she starred in was Citadel. Samantha received Rs. 10 crore as salary for that.

4. Trisha

Trisha, who was in the number 1 position in the list of highest-paid actresses last year, has been pushed to the fourth position this year. She currently has Ajith's Good Bad Ugly, Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, Chiranjeevi's Vishwambara, and R.J. Balaji's Surya 45. Trisha has received Rs. 12 crore as salary for the film Vishwambara.

3. Rashmika Mandanna

Actress Rashmika's market has risen at jet speed after the success of the film Pushpa 2. Following this, the historical film Sava, in which she recently starred, has grossed over Rs. 500 crore at the box office and is running successfully. Rashmika, who is currently acting in Bollywood as Salman Khan's pair in the film Sikandar, has reportedly received Rs. 13 crore as salary for the film.

2. Nayanthara

Even though actress Nayanthara has reached the age of 40, her demand has not diminished. Currently, the films Test, Toxic, Dear Student, Mannangatti, Rakkayi, and Mookuthi Amman 2 are being prepared in her acting. Nayanthara has reportedly received Rs. 15 crore as salary for the film Mookuthi Amman 2, which is being produced by Sundar C with a budget of 100 crores.

1. Sai Pallavi

Until 2024, Sai Pallavi was receiving only Rs. 5 crore as salary for a film. After the success of the film Amaran, her market has risen at jet speed. Following the success of this film, Sai Pallavi went to Bollywood and is acting as Sita in the film Ramayana. She has reportedly been paid Rs. 18 to 20 crore for this film. She is currently the highest-paid actress.

