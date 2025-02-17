Sai Pallavi to pursue medical career, will she quit acting? Here’s what we know

South Indian star Sai Pallavi, known as the Lady Power Star, is rumored to be leaving the film industry to pursue a career as a doctor. Is there any truth to this speculation?

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 12:13 PM IST

Sai Pallavi is a well-known actress in South Indian cinema, recognized for her powerful, performance-driven roles in films across various languages, earning her a loyal fanbase and critical acclaim.

article_image2

Sai Pallavi's recent films have been successful, demonstrating her ability to choose compelling scripts and characters.

article_image3

Tandal, starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya, has achieved a major milestone by crossing 100 crore in earnings, marking a significant success for both the film and its talented cast.

article_image4

Sai Pallavi is known for her selective approach to roles and has even rejected films with major stars.

article_image5

Rumors about Sai Pallavi leaving acting have circulated before, including speculation about her marriage.

article_image6

Sai Pallavi, originally trained as a doctor, shifted to acting after gaining recognition for her dance skills, quickly becoming a celebrated actress in South Indian cinema with powerful performances.

article_image7

Reports suggest Sai Pallavi plans to build a hospital in Coimbatore and eventually focus on her medical career.

