Sai Pallavi surpasses Nayanthara as Highest-Paid South Indian Actress; know her FEE per movie

When you think of the highest-paid heroine in South Indian cinema, Nayanthara comes to mind. But now, a famous actress has shocked everyone by earning double her salary. Let's see who she is. 

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 4:38 PM IST

Highest Paid South Indian Actress : Actress Nayanthara has been pushed back in terms of salary. Previously, heroines didn't get high salaries. Even if heroes earned crores, heroines were only paid in lakhs. Only in Bollywood did heroines get paid a little more.

But thanks to Pan India films, good times have come for heroines in South India as well. They are also earning crores. Currently, Nayanthara is at the forefront of the list of highest-paid actresses in South India.

Nayanthara

Even as her age increases, Nayanthara's demand has increased. In reality, heroines' demand decreases after they cross 30 years old. But even at 40, Nayanthara maintains her glamour and fitness and continues to act in films.

Recently, Nayan made her Bollywood entry with the movie Jawan, which grossed 1000 crores, and her demand has increased there as well. Currently, Nayanthara is asking for 10 to 12 crores per film. But recently, another heroine shocked Nayanthara. Who is she..? 


Sai pallavi

She is none other than Sai Pallavi. She has checked Nayanthara's unshakeable superstar image in the South with her power star image. Sai Pallavi, who recently entered the 300 crore club with the movie Amaran, is rocking by grossing 100 crores with the movie Thandel.

As a result, Sai Pallavi's demand has increased. Producers are ready to pay her a high salary. It is known that she received a salary of 10 crores for Thandel. With Amaran and Thandel becoming hits, Sai Pallavi's salary has also increased.

Sai pallavi salary

Currently, Sai Pallavi is acting in the Hindi film Ramayana, which is being made on a grand scale. Ranbir Kapoor is acting as Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

The shooting of this film is going on super fast. But Sai Pallavi is getting a salary of 30 crores for the Ramayana film. But this calculation is not for just one film. They are giving 30 crores for both parts of Ramayana. 

Highest Paid Actress Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi is getting 15 crores per film. With this calculation, she has surpassed Nayanthara. Netizens say that there is nothing wrong with giving this range of salary to Sai Pallavi, who has taken the name of the next Lady Superstar.

Sai Pallavi is also continuously busy with films. We have to see how she acts as Sita in Ramayana. Moreover, sources say that Sai Pallavi is going to act as the heroine in the STR.49 film being produced in the Simbu - Ramkumar alliance in Tamil.

