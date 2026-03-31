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Russian Photographer Sparks Massive Outrage After Painting Elephant Pink for Jaipur Photoshoot
Russian photographer Julia Buruleva faced backlash after painting an elephant pink in Jaipur. Despite calling it safe, celebrities and netizens criticised the act, raising concerns over animal welfare and ethics.
Pink Elephant Photoshoot Sparks Global Outrage
Russian photographer Julia Buruleva has landed in controversy after painting a real elephant bright pink during a photoshoot in Jaipur. Calling it an artistic expression, she claimed the colours were organic and harmless, but the visuals triggered massive backlash across social media platforms globally.
Celebrities React Strongly to the Visuals
The incident drew sharp criticism from celebrities, including Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Aksha Pardasany. While Devoleena called the act cruel and disturbing, Aksha urged people to stop giving attention. Many questioned the ethics of using animals for art, calling it insensitive and unnecessary in today’s world.
Photographer Defends Her Artistic Intent
Responding to the outrage, Buruleva stated the paint used was non-toxic, washable, and applied briefly. She emphasised that no harm was caused and highlighted her belief in maintaining a respectful connection with nature. According to her, the shoot was meant to celebrate Rajasthan’s cultural symbolism through a creative yet mindful lens.
Debate Over Art, Ethics, and Animal Welfare
The controversy has reignited debates around ethical boundaries in art and animal welfare. While Buruleva defended real-life interaction over digital alternatives, critics argued that consent and safety of animals must come first. The incident continues to spark discussions on balancing artistic freedom with compassion and responsibility toward living beings.
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