Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly condemns the demolition of the ancestral house of great filmmaker Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh, Bangladesh.
Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly condemned the demolition of the ancestral house of great filmmaker Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh, Bangladesh. Expressing her outrage over the incident, she called it an attack on art and cultural heritage. She also called the demolition 'disgusting' and 'unforgivable' and said, "It wasn't just vandalism! It was a message: They are afraid of art. They erase heritage."
Satyajit Ray's house demolished
Actress Rupali Ganguly has strongly condemned the demolition of the ancestral house of eminent filmmaker Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh, Bangladesh. Expressing her outrage over the incident on social media on Wednesday (July 16), she called it an attack on art and cultural heritage. The actress said, "They glorify violence, not culture. This act shows their true colors."
Earlier, the Indian government had urged Bangladesh to reconsider its decision to demolish Satyajit Ray's house. It described the move as "deeply regrettable". The Ministry of External Affairs had proposed to convert the site into a museum in honour of Ray's legacy. It also offered help in the restoration of the historic structure.
Satyajit Ray's house, located on Harikishore Ray Road, was a simple one. Ray's grandfather and Upendra Kishore Ray Chowdhury, a pillar of Bengali literature, used to live in it. After the partition in 1947, the property was taken over by the Bangladeshi government. It was inhabited until 1989. The Mymensingh Shishu Academy was being run in it.