Image Credit : Social Media

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly condemned the demolition of the ancestral house of great filmmaker Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh, Bangladesh. Expressing her outrage over the incident, she called it an attack on art and cultural heritage. She also called the demolition 'disgusting' and 'unforgivable' and said, "It wasn't just vandalism! It was a message: They are afraid of art. They erase heritage."