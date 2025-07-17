Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over the demolition of Satyajit Ray's ancestral home in Bangladesh. The central government intervened and requested the interim government of Bangladesh to stop the demolition

Relations between West Bengal and Bangladesh face another challenge. This time, the central government stood by the Mamata government.

Satyajit Ray's ancestral home in Bangladesh is being demolished. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised concerns, prompting the central government to send a message to the Yunus government. The interim government of Bangladesh was requested not to demolish this historic house. It has been learned that India will help in its renovation and reconstruction if necessary.

Satyajit Ray's ancestral home is located on Harikishor Ray Road in Mymensingh district, Bangladesh. It was the home of Satyajit Ray's grandmother, the writer Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury. This house is used as the building of the Bangladesh Shishu Academy. However, the Yunus government has currently started the demolition work. The Mamata government sent a message to stop that work. And as the Chief Minister of this state raised her voice, the central government stood by her side.

Since the fall of the Hasina government and the formation of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, houses of eminent personalities, from writers to musicians, have been attacked in Bangladesh. A month ago, miscreants vandalized Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh. Now Satyajit Ray's ancestral home is also facing demolition.

The Indian government mentioned the historical importance of this house and its connection with Bengali culture and requested that the decision to demolish the house be reconsidered. Instead, it has been proposed to renovate and rebuild it into a literary museum. Which will highlight the cultural harmony of the two countries. The Indian government has also offered to assist in the renovation of Satyajit Ray's ancestral home.

Mohammad Mehdi Zaman, Dhaka's child affairs officer, told Bangladeshi newspaper Daily Star that the house has been lying abandoned for the past 10 years. The house could collapse at any moment and cause an accident. He said that a semi-concrete building will be constructed at one place.

