Rupali Ganguly, Rubina Dilaik, Bharti Singh - TV actresses who earn more than their spouses

Here's a look at prominent TV actresses who make more than their spouses, from Rubina Dilaik to Bharti Singh and more.

Those days are gone, when everything was ruled by men. These days, women are standing their ground, confident in their personal and professional life, and inspiring millions of others all over the world. Let's take a look at the women who work in Indian television shows.

They are extremely well-liked both inside and outside of the country. We've compiled a list of TV actresses who, according to reports, make more than their spouses. Here's a look at some of the celebrities, including Divyanka Tripathi, Bharti Singh, Anita Hassanandani, and more.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina is presently filming Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in Mumbai. Choti Bahu, Punar Vivah, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and more series have featured the actress. She is one of the most well-known television actresses. Rubina is married to Abhinav Shukla, a well-known actor who is also a stunning hottie. Rubina is more popular than Abhinav, according to Lokmat Times. She is said to be demanding around Rs 18-20 lakhs every KKK12 episode.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali began with a daily charge of Rs 1.5 lakh, according to the article. The actress now charges Rs 3 lakh per day for her services. Rupali Ganguli is now starring in Anupamaa, a famous television serial. Rupali is said to be paid far more than prominent male television actors like Ram Kapoor and Ronit Bose Roy.

Divyanka Tripathi is a name that everyone is familiar with. Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are two of her most well-known films. Divyanka married attractive hunk Vivek Dahiya, who is also well-known. According to ABPlive, Divyanka receives between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1 lakh every episode.

Bharti Singh is married to writer and shows creator Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Bharti is one of the most well-known names, and now Haarsh has followed suit. According to ABPlive, Bharti is well ahead of Haarsh in terms of remuneration. They have both hosted and participated in reality television series together.

Anita Hassanandani, who starred in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin, married Rohit Reddy a few years ago. She is well-known in the cinema and television industries. Anita is said to demand more than Rs 50,000 every episode, according to reports. She also does sponsor social media promotions.

Dipika Kakar: On the set of Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika met Shoaib Ibrahim and fell in love with him. Later on, they married. Dipika's role as Simar remained famous for many years. Dipika won Bigg Boss 12 as well. They are two of the most popular TV couples. Dipika charges around Rs 70,000 every episode, according to a report in Lokmat Times.

Saumya Tandon

Saumya is best known for playing Roop in Jab We Met and Anita Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The actress is married to Saurabh Devendra Singh. Saumya, as per The ABPlive report, charges about Rs 50,000-60,000 per episode.