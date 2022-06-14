Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rupali Ganguly, Rubina Dilaik, Bharti Singh - TV actresses who earn more than their spouses

    First Published Jun 14, 2022, 2:53 PM IST

    Here's a look at prominent TV actresses who make more than their spouses, from Rubina Dilaik to Bharti Singh and more.

    Those days are gone, when everything was ruled by men. These days, women are standing their ground, confident in their personal and professional life, and inspiring millions of others all over the world. Let's take a look at the women who work in Indian television shows.

    They are extremely well-liked both inside and outside of the country. We've compiled a list of TV actresses who, according to reports, make more than their spouses. Here's a look at some of the celebrities, including Divyanka Tripathi, Bharti Singh, Anita Hassanandani, and more.

    Rubina Dilaik
    Rubina is presently filming Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in Mumbai. Choti Bahu, Punar Vivah, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and more series have featured the actress. She is one of the most well-known television actresses. Rubina is married to Abhinav Shukla, a well-known actor who is also a stunning hottie. Rubina is more popular than Abhinav, according to Lokmat Times. She is said to be demanding around Rs 18-20 lakhs every KKK12 episode.

    Rupali Ganguly
    Rupali began with a daily charge of Rs 1.5 lakh, according to the article. The actress now charges Rs 3 lakh per day for her services. Rupali Ganguli is now starring in Anupamaa, a famous television serial. Rupali is said to be paid far more than prominent male television actors like Ram Kapoor and Ronit Bose Roy.

    Divyanka Tripathi is a name that everyone is familiar with. Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are two of her most well-known films. Divyanka married attractive hunk Vivek Dahiya, who is also well-known. According to ABPlive, Divyanka receives between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1 lakh every episode.

    Bharti Singh is married to writer and shows creator Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Bharti is one of the most well-known names, and now Haarsh has followed suit. According to ABPlive, Bharti is well ahead of Haarsh in terms of remuneration. They have both hosted and participated in reality television series together.

    Anita Hassanandani, who starred in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin, married Rohit Reddy a few years ago. She is well-known in the cinema and television industries. Anita is said to demand more than Rs 50,000 every episode, according to reports. She also does sponsor social media promotions.

    Dipika Kakar: On the set of Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika met Shoaib Ibrahim and fell in love with him. Later on, they married. Dipika's role as Simar remained famous for many years. Dipika won Bigg Boss 12 as well. They are two of the most popular TV couples. Dipika charges around Rs 70,000 every episode, according to a report in Lokmat Times.

    Saumya Tandon
    Saumya is best known for playing Roop in Jab We Met and Anita Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The actress is married to Saurabh Devendra Singh. Saumya, as per The ABPlive report, charges about Rs 50,000-60,000 per episode.

    Sanaya Irani
    Mohit Sehgal is Sanaya's husband. They met on the set of Miley Jab Hum Tum and became fast friends. According to LT, Sanaya is more popular than Mohit. She is said to charge between Rs 85,000 and Rs 95,000 every episode.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma rush to hospital upon return from Maldives vacation; netizens speculate reason-ayh

    Kohli, Anushka rush to hospital upon return from Maldives vacation; netizens speculate reason

    Why Marilyn Monroe's bedazzled gown is iconic know the story behind actress Happy Birthday dress RBA

    Why Marilyn Monroe's bedazzled gown is 'iconic'? Know the story behind actress’ “Happy Birthday” dress

    Sushant Singh Rajput 2nd Death Anniversary: Emotional fans pay tribute, trend 2 Years of Injustice to Sushant RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput 2nd Death Anniversary: Emotional fans pay tribute, trend 2 Years of Injustice to Sushant

    Is Lady Gaga to play Harley Quinn in Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2? RBA

    Is Lady Gaga to play Harley Quinn in Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2?

    What did Prathyusha Garimella write in her suicide note? Fashion designer found dead in her apartment RBA

    What did Prathyusha Garimella write in her suicide note? Fashion designer found dead in her apartment

    Recent Stories

    Did you know Sushant Singh Rajput practiced Dhoni's helicopter shot 225 times a day snt

    Did you know Sushant Singh Rajput practiced Dhoni's helicopter shot 225 times a day?

    Chai Pani voted America s best restaurant serves Indian chaat in North Carolina gcw

    Chai Pani voted America’s best restaurant, serves Indian chaat in North Carolina

    Prophet row: Thane city police website hacked, demands an apology to Muslims - adt

    Prophet row: Thane city police website hacked, demands an apology to Muslims

    Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma rush to hospital upon return from Maldives vacation; netizens speculate reason-ayh

    Kohli, Anushka rush to hospital upon return from Maldives vacation; netizens speculate reason

    Rune Labs gets FDA clearance to use Apple Watch to track Parkinson s symptoms gcw

    Rune Labs gets FDA clearance to use Apple Watch to track Parkinson's symptoms

    Recent Videos

    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon