Rishabh Shetty's Kantara 2 faces forest harm allegations, Forest Minister clears crew after probe

Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara 2 faces forest harm allegations during filming in Karnataka. However, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre clears the crew after a thorough investigation.
 

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 10:17 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 10:17 AM IST

Rishab Shetty’s upcoming prequel to Kantara is facing serious allegations of harming wildlife and forests during filming in Karnataka. Locals from the Gavigudda forest area have accused the film crew of damaging the forest cover and disturbing animals and birds. These claims have stirred controversy, raising concerns about the environmental impact of the shoot.
 

The Karnataka Forest Minister, Eshwar Khandre, has responded to these allegations by clearing the film team of any wrongdoing after a preliminary investigation. He acted swiftly when reports surfaced that explosives were being used in the forest, prompting him to request a detailed investigation within 24 hours to ensure no violations took place.

Khandre also revealed that the film had received permission to shoot in the Gavigudda forest range for 23 days, with the deadline set for January 25. However, he emphasized that the shoot would be immediately halted if any illegal activity or environmental damage was found during the investigation. This shows the government's commitment to protecting Karnataka’s wildlife.
 

Locals, including former Zilla Panchayat member Sanna Swamy, have expressed concerns about the damage caused by the film's production. They have pointed out the already existing problem of wild elephant attacks in the area and criticized officials for not adhering to the Supreme Court’s forest protection guidelines. Swamy has called for urgent action to safeguard the environment.
 

During the shoot, tensions rose between the film crew and locals, leading to a physical altercation that left a young man injured. Authorities have registered a case at the Yesalur Police Station. Meanwhile, the filmmakers and Rishab Shetty have not yet publicly addressed the allegations, and the film's release date, Kantara: Chapter 1, is set for October 2, 2025.


 

 

