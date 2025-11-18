- Home
Humane Sagar, the most famous singer in the world of Odia cinema and music, has passed away. He was just 34 years old. His death has sent a wave of grief through the Odia film and music industry.
Odia singer Humane Sagar passes away
Odia singer Humane Sagar passed away at the young age of 34. He died on November 17 at 9:08 PM in the ICU at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, due to pneumonia and multiple organ failure.
How much property did Humane Sagar leave for his wife
According to a report, the 34-year-old singer Humane Sagar left behind property worth ₹8 to ₹12 crore for his wife, Shreya Mishra. The couple also has a daughter.
About Humane Sagar's wife
Humane Sagar's wife is Shreya Mishra. They married in 2017. Shreya was his fellow contestant on the show Voice of Odisha Season 2. Humane's 35th birthday would have been on Nov 25.
Humane Sagar's income source
According to reports, Humane Sagar's main income was from singing. He charged ₹8-15 lakh for playback singing and ₹20-30 lakh for top projects and live shows. He also earned from YouTube.
Humane Sagar was a popular singer
Humane Sagar was a popular singer in Odia films. He also sang Indian pop songs, which gained him more popularity. Both his parents are singers, and his grandfather composed music albums.
How Humane Sagar got his break
Humane Sagar got his break in the film 'Ishq Tu Hi Tu'. He sang the title song, which was a huge hit. After that, he sang hundreds of Odia film songs and made a Hindi album.
Humane Sagar was the winner of a singing reality show
Humane Sagar was the winner of the second season of the singing reality show 'Voice of India'. He gained a lot of fame after winning this show in 2012.