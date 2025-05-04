Relationship Guide: 7 Indian movies that teach valuable love life lessons
These films offer profound lessons on love, relationships, and personal growth. Whether it’s learning to move on, embracing authenticity, or understanding the complexities of love, each movie provides a unique perspective.
Relationship Guide
Movies have a unique way of portraying relationships, offering insights into love, commitment, and personal growth. Here are seven Indian films that provide valuable lessons on love and relationships, along with where you can watch them.
1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) – Love and Personal Growth
Where to Watch: Available on Netflix.
This film teaches that love should never come at the cost of personal dreams. Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina (Deepika Padukone) show how relationships thrive when both partners respect each other’s ambitions.
2. Jab We Met (2007) – Self-Love and Moving On
Where to Watch: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Geet (Kareena Kapoor) teaches us the importance of self-love and embracing life, while Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) shows how healing from heartbreak is possible with the right mindset.
3. Tamasha (2015) – Being True to Yourself in Love
Where to Watch: Available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Ved (Ranbir Kapoor) struggles with societal expectations, but Tara (Deepika Padukone) encourages him to embrace his true self. The film highlights the importance of authenticity in relationships.
4. 96 (2018) – Nostalgia and Unfinished Love
Where to Watch: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
This Tamil film beautifully portrays the bittersweet nature of past relationships and how some love stories remain incomplete yet meaningful.
5. The Lunchbox (2013) – Love Beyond Conventional Boundaries
Where to Watch: Available on Netflix.
This film proves that love can blossom in unexpected ways. Through handwritten notes exchanged via a lunchbox, two strangers form a deep emotional connection.
6. Dil Chahta Hai (2001) – Friendship and Love
Where to Watch: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
This classic film teaches that love and friendship go hand in hand. Akash (Aamir Khan) learns that true love requires emotional maturity and commitment.
7. Rockstar (2011) – Passion and Pain in Love
Where to Watch: Available on Zee5.
This film explores the intensity of love and how it can shape a person’s journey. Jordan (Ranbir Kapoor) and Heer (Nargis Fakhri) show that love isn’t always perfect but is deeply transformative.