Image Credit : Freepik

Healthy feedback is necessary in any kind of relationship. However, constant criticism-a very different thing, especially if personal and ugly-can inflict irreparable harm. The constant pointing out of flaws by one partner creates an atmosphere of insecurity and resentment. With time, the criticized partner may feel that they are never "good enough" and thus start emotionally withdrawing or developing low self-esteem.

How To Fix It:

Change from blaming language ("You never do this") to constructive conversation ("I feel overwhelmed when this happens; can we work on it together?"). Focus on the positive-walk together in the sunshine and praise your partner when things go right.