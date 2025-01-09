Rekhachithram box office prediction: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan's thriller all set for POWERFUL opening

The Jofin T. Chacko-directed Malayalam mystery crime Rekhachithram opened in theatres on January 9, 2025. John Manthrickal and Ramu Sunil wrote the screenplay, while Venu Kunnappilly produced it under Kavya Film Company and Ann Mega Media.

Rekhachithram's Box Office Collection Prediction: The Malayalam mystery crime thriller Rekhachithram, directed by Jofin T. Chacko, will open in theatres on January 9, 2025. John Manthrickal and Ramu Sunil wrote the screenplay, while Venu Kunnappilly produced it under the Kavya Film Company and Ann Mega Media banners.

Rekhachithram Box Office Collection: Day 1 Prediction According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Rekhachithram is likely to do well on its first day at the box office. Day-wise India Net Collection Day 1 [First Thursday] ₹ 0.33 Crore (based on live data supplied by Sacnilk, subject to changes).

Total collection thus far: ₹ 0.33 crore. Rekhachithram Premise A freshly reinstated police officer's tranquil job in the remote highlands of Malakkappara is disrupted when a decades-old crime is discovered.

As he looks into the inexplicable disappearance of a young nun 40 years ago, he discovers long-buried secrets and forgotten relationships. His search for answers sparks a heated inquiry that uncovers treachery, corruption, and a startling reality.

Jofin T. Chacko directed the film, which was produced by Venu Kunnappilly. The script was written by John Manthrickal and Ramu Sunil, and Ramu Sunil wrote the plot. The cinematography is handled by Appu Prabhakar, while the editing is done by Shameer Muhammad.

Mujeeb Majeed composed the music score, and Jayadevan Chakkadath supervised the sound design. Shaji Naduvil handles the production design, Sameera Saneesh creates the costumes, and Ronex Xavier does the makeup. Santhy Master choreographed the film, while Andrew D'Cruz and Vishakh Babu from Mindstein Studios oversaw the visual effects, and Liju Prabhakar from Rangrays MediaWorks did the colour grading.