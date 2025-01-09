Rekhachithram box office prediction: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan's thriller all set for POWERFUL opening

article_image1
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 5:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 5:38 PM IST

Rekhachithram's Box Office Collection Prediction: The Malayalam mystery crime thriller Rekhachithram, directed by Jofin T. Chacko, will open in theatres on January 9, 2025. John Manthrickal and Ramu Sunil wrote the screenplay, while Venu Kunnappilly produced it under the Kavya Film Company and Ann Mega Media banners.

article_image2

Rekhachithram Box Office Collection: Day 1 Prediction According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Rekhachithram is likely to do well on its first day at the box office. Day-wise India Net Collection Day 1 [First Thursday] ₹ 0.33 Crore (based on live data supplied by Sacnilk, subject to changes).

article_image3

Total collection thus far: ₹ 0.33 crore. Rekhachithram Premise A freshly reinstated police officer's tranquil job in the remote highlands of Malakkappara is disrupted when a decades-old crime is discovered.

article_image4

As he looks into the inexplicable disappearance of a young nun 40 years ago, he discovers long-buried secrets and forgotten relationships. His search for answers sparks a heated inquiry that uncovers treachery, corruption, and a startling reality.

article_image5

Rekhachithram's Cast and Crew 
Rekhachithram features a varied cast, including Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Manoj K. Jayan, Zarin Shihab, Siddique, Bhama Arun, Megha Thomas, and Jagadish. Nishanth Sagar, Indrans, Harisree Ashokan, Priyanka, Nandu, Unni Lalu, Shaheen Siddique, TG Ravi, Sreejith Ravi, Sudhy Koppa, Srikanth Murali, Vijay Menon, Shaju Sreedhar, Sanju Sanchien, Anuroop, Jayashankar, Dileep Menon, and Pauly Valsan provide supporting performances.

article_image6

Jofin T. Chacko directed the film, which was produced by Venu Kunnappilly. The script was written by John Manthrickal and Ramu Sunil, and Ramu Sunil wrote the plot. The cinematography is handled by Appu Prabhakar, while the editing is done by Shameer Muhammad.

Mujeeb Majeed composed the music score, and Jayadevan Chakkadath supervised the sound design. Shaji Naduvil handles the production design, Sameera Saneesh creates the costumes, and Ronex Xavier does the makeup. Santhy Master choreographed the film, while Andrew D'Cruz and Vishakh Babu from Mindstein Studios oversaw the visual effects, and Liju Prabhakar from Rangrays MediaWorks did the colour grading. 

article_image7

The production crew consists of line producer Gopakumar GK, production controller Shibu G. Suseelan, and creative contributor Baby Panicker. Bijith Dharmadam takes the still photos, while Vaisakh Vadakkeveedu and Jinu Anilkumar handle the public relations.

