Ravi Teja Birthday: Actor Turns 58; Check Out His Box Office Struggles
Ravi Teja has turned 58. He was born on January 26, 1968, in Jaggampeta. Although Ravi is counted among the superstars of the South film industry, he hasn't delivered a hit film in a long time. On his birthday, let's learn more about him
Ravi Teja turns 58
58-year-old superstar Ravi Teja is an actor and also a film producer. He belongs to Telugu cinema. He is mostly known for his action-comedy films. He is popularly known in the industry as Mass Maharaja.
Ravi Teja's charm fades
Ravi Teja's magic at the box office is fading. Although he has given many hit films in his career, looking at his record for the last 5 years, only a couple of his films have been hits, while the rest have bombed at the box office.
Ravi Teja's last 5-year record
Ravi Teja has worked in about 10 films in the last 5 years. Only 3 of them were hits at the box office, while the rest were disasters. His films Khiladi, Ramarao on Duty, Ravanasura, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Eagle, Mr. Bachchan, and Mass Jadhara flopped. Most of them couldn't even recover their costs.
Ravi Teja's box office record
Talking about Ravi Teja's box office records, his highest-grossing film is Waltair Veerayya, which did a business of 232 crores. Apart from this, none of his other films have managed to earn even 100 crores.
Ravi Teja's upcoming films
Ravi Teja has one film, Bharatha Mahasayulaku Vignyapthi, releasing in 2026. Besides this, he has no other films lined up. In 2025, his film Mass Jadhara was released, which was a flop.
How many films has Ravi Teja done?
According to reports, Ravi Teja has worked in about 45 films so far. He debuted with the 1999 film Nee Kosam. However, he appeared in several films before that, but only in cameo roles. Films like Itlu Sravani Subramanyam (2001), Avunu Valliddaru Ista Paddaru! (2002), and Idiot (2002) made him a star.
