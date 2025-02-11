Rashmika Mandanna to Sai Pallavi: Top 5 highest-paid South Indian actresses

This article reveals the top 5 highest-paid actresses in the South Indian film industry, discussing their remarkable earnings and upcoming projects.

Top 5 Highest Paid South Indian Actresses

The rise of pan-Indian films and its impact on actors' salaries, focusing on the top-earning actresses.

Sai Pallavi's Salary

Sai Pallavi’s salary continues to rise with her roles in upcoming projects like Thandel and the Ramayana adaptation, cementing her status as a top South Indian actress.

Nayanthara's Salary

Nayanthara continues to dominate South Indian cinema with impressive earnings, solidifying her position as a leading actress. Her consistent success makes her one of the industry's top stars.

Anushka Shetty's Salary

Anushka Shetty's salary remains impressive as she returns to the spotlight after a brief hiatus. Fans eagerly await her upcoming projects, marking her exciting comeback to films.

Rashmika Mandanna's Salary

Rashmika Mandanna's rising star status is reflected in her impressive earnings from Pushpa 2 and Chhavaa, solidifying her position as one of the highest-paid actresses in South cinema.

Samantha's Salary

Samantha is currently focused on web series, expanding her horizons. Her salary for her latest film, Kushi, highlights her continued success and prominence in the industry.

