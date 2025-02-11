Rashmika Mandanna to Sai Pallavi: Top 5 highest-paid South Indian actresses

This article reveals the top 5 highest-paid actresses in the South Indian film industry, discussing their remarkable earnings and upcoming projects.

article_image1
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 2:32 PM IST

Top 5 Highest Paid South Indian Actresses

The rise of pan-Indian films and its impact on actors' salaries, focusing on the top-earning actresses.

article_image2

Sai Pallavi's Salary

Sai Pallavi’s salary continues to rise with her roles in upcoming projects like Thandel and the Ramayana adaptation, cementing her status as a top South Indian actress.

article_image3

Nayanthara's Salary

Nayanthara continues to dominate South Indian cinema with impressive earnings, solidifying her position as a leading actress. Her consistent success makes her one of the industry's top stars.

article_image4

Anushka Shetty's Salary

Anushka Shetty's salary remains impressive as she returns to the spotlight after a brief hiatus. Fans eagerly await her upcoming projects, marking her exciting comeback to films.

article_image5

Rashmika Mandanna's Salary

Rashmika Mandanna's rising star status is reflected in her impressive earnings from Pushpa 2 and Chhavaa, solidifying her position as one of the highest-paid actresses in South cinema.

article_image6

Samantha's Salary

Samantha is currently focused on web series, expanding her horizons. Her salary for her latest film, Kushi, highlights her continued success and prominence in the industry.

