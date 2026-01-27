Rashmika Mandanna to Nayanthara: 6 South Stars Who Called Off Engagements
Personal disagreements, work objectives, and unanticipated situations all contributed to these breakups, demonstrating that even the most spectacular partnerships may end. Here's a look at six South Indian stars that broke up after getting engaged.
Engagements are sometimes interpreted as a formal pledge of marriage, particularly in the film business, where families and fans anxiously await a major wedding announcement. However, not every love story ends in marriage. Several South Indian stars startled fans by cancelling their weddings while being engaged.
Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty:
The couple were engaged in 2017 but called it off a year later owing to compatibility concerns and pressure.
Akhil Akkineni and Shriya Bhupal:
Nagarjuna's son and the fashion designer called off their engagement before the wedding, with rumours indicating that the actor wanted to focus on his work.
Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva
Before becoming a "Lady Superstar" and marrying filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara was supposedly engaged to choreographer-director Prabhu Deva. Their romance suffered widespread criticism, legal issues, and family hostility, ultimately resulting to a bitter split.
Trisha Krishnan & Varun Manian:
The actress ended her engagement to the businessman over conflicts, with rumours implying a quarrel over her continued performing career.
Simbu and Hansika Motwani
Though not legally engaged, their widely-known romance, as well as the engagements of others like as Uday Kiran, have contributed to South Indian cinema's public breakup history.
Nivetha Pethuraj and Rajhith Ibran
Nivetha publicly introduced Rajhith in August 2025 with a lovely message, announcing their engagement and plans to marry shortly. However, all engagement-related photographs and posts have disappeared. Nivetha, who has over 4.1 million followers, does not presently follow anyone. Rajhith has also deleted all pictures of the actress from his account.
