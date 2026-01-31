- Home
Rumours are swirling that Rashmika Mandanna may marry actor Vijay Deverakonda in Rajasthan this February. While fans are excited, the actress has remained tight-lipped, playfully avoiding questions about her alleged wedding plans.
Wedding Rumours Take Over
National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is at the center of wedding speculation with Vijay Deverakonda. Reports suggest the couple may tie the knot in Rajasthan this February, a popular destination for celebrity weddings, fueling excitement among fans and media alike.
Celebrity Wedding Destination
Rajasthan, known for its royal palaces and grand venues, has hosted many celebrity weddings. The speculation around Rashmika and Vijay adds to the buzz, with rumours even claiming she wants flowers flown in from Bengaluru for her special day.
Rashmika Avoids Questions
Actress has not publicly addressed the wedding rumours. When paparazzi recently asked if they're invited next month, she replied, “What’s next month?” After someone mentioned, “A wedding,” she pretended not to hear and responded with a smile, “Oh, a movie? No movie is releasing next month. I’ll let you know if there is,” before gracefully walking away, avoiding further questions about the speculated wedding.
Viral AI Wedding Photos
Recently, AI-generated images of a Rashmika–Vijay wedding went viral on social media. The incident highlights how easily AI can create realistic celebrity content, adding confusion and excitement among fans eager for updates.
Past Relationships Resurface
As rumours of a wedding grew, past details of Rashmika’s engagement to Rakshit Shetty resurfaced. The actress, now 30, remains single, though her name is often linked with Vijay, prompting discussions about her love life in the media.
Both Still Single
Despite fan speculation, both Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are unmarried. Rashmika’s past engagement ended, and Vijay continues his career focus, leaving fans curious but respecting their privacy.
Fan Reactions and Social Buzz
Fans have flooded social media with excitement over the alleged wedding. Discussions range from wedding outfits to destinations, showing Rashmika’s influence and continued popularity. Celebrities and fans alike eagerly await any confirmation.
