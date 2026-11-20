Poonam Dhillon discusses her tenure as CINTAA president, emphasizing efforts to fix delayed payments and long working hours. She highlights successful lobbying for new labour laws to protect film and television industry workers in Maharashtra.

Poonam Dhillon Details CINTAA Efforts To Improve Working Conditions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Actor Poonam Dhillon has spoken about the work done by the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) during her tenure as president, sharing how she and other members worked to address issues faced by actors and other industry workers, including delayed payments, long working hours and lack of clarity over overtime. In an interview with ANI, Poonam spoke about the efforts made by the association to improve working conditions for its members. She said when she took charge as president, she came across several problems faced by artists, including payments being delayed by months and workers being made to work for long hours without receiving their full dues.

Recalling the situation, the actor said, “When I took over as President, I came to understand many of the problems our members were facing. Their payments were often delayed by 90 days, and their shifts were nowhere close to the standard eight hours. They were working 14, 16 and even 18 hours a day. Despite putting in such long hours, they were not receiving their full payments.”

“Now, there is greater clarity regarding overtime, daily-wage workers, weekly-wage workers and monthly salaries. For the first time, the audiovisual industry has also been included in our Labour Codes. “You will see that over the last six, seven, eight or even ten months, we have worked tirelessly, approaching different departments and holding discussions with them. As a result of these efforts, several laws have been introduced and passed by the Maharashtra Government,” she said.

Poonam also spoke about meeting the Labour Minister in Delhi to explain the problems faced by people working in the film and television industry. She said the discussions helped officials understand issues such as the role of coordinators and the commissions charged by them. Talking about the support received from the Maharashtra Government, she said, “Our Maharashtra Labour Minister, the Principal Secretary and other officials listened to us very carefully. We visited them not once, twice or thrice, but at least ten times.”

The actor also spoke about why she and other committee members continued working for the association despite not receiving any payment for their services. She said their main aim was to use their public recognition to help fellow artists. “We do not receive any personal benefits from CINTAA. We do not draw a salary, receive any perks or get reimbursed for our travel expenses. We are providing honorary services for CINTAA members.” “Padmini ji and I had just one thought: the recognition and respect we have earned from people over the years, and the doors that open because of our names, should be used to benefit our CINTAA members,” she said.

For those unaware, CINTAA has been facing an internal dispute involving several members, including Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure and Upasana Singh. The disagreement has brought issues related to leadership, financial accountability and transparency within the association into focus. Meanwhile, the CINTAA Executive Committee elections were held on October 20. Padmini Kolhapure secured the top position with 604 votes, while Poonam finished a close second with 601 votes. Actors Anil Kapoor, Rakesh Bedi and several other members also cast their votes. (ANI)