Rasha Thadani's Birthday Bash: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, and more celebs spotted at party [Photos]

Rasha Thadani celebrated her 20th birthday with great fanfare. Several celebrities, including Raveena Tandon and Tamannaah Bhatia, attended the party. Rasha looked gorgeous in a black dress.

Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, celebrated her 20th birthday with family. All eyes were on Rasha Thadani.

Rasha Thadani wore a black one-shoulder bodycon dress for her birthday party. She completed her look with a heart-shaped bag.

Rasha Thadani's mother, Raveena Tandon, also looked stunning at the party. She looked beautiful in a black outfit.

Tamannaah Bhatia carried a black and white blazer with a black dress at this party. Tamannaah looked very stylish.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also arrived at this party. He was seen in a black suit and posed for the paparazzi.

Aman Devgan, Rasha's co-star from her first film 'Azaad', also attended the party. Aman is Ajay Devgan's nephew.

Veer Pahariya, actor of the film 'Sky Force', also attended Rasha's birthday party. Veer wore jeans with a black T-shirt.

Govinda's son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, was also spotted at Rasha's birthday bash, enjoying the celebration with friends and family.

Nadaniyaan actor Ibrahim Ali Khan attended a party, making a stylish appearance alongside fellow celebrities and friends.

