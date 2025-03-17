Rasha Thadani's Birthday Bash: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, and more celebs spotted at party [Photos]

Rasha Thadani celebrated her 20th birthday with great fanfare. Several celebrities, including Raveena Tandon and Tamannaah Bhatia, attended the party. Rasha looked gorgeous in a black dress.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 12:43 PM IST

Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, celebrated her 20th birthday with family. All eyes were on Rasha Thadani.

article_image2

Rasha Thadani wore a black one-shoulder bodycon dress for her birthday party. She completed her look with a heart-shaped bag.


article_image3

Rasha Thadani's mother, Raveena Tandon, also looked stunning at the party. She looked beautiful in a black outfit.

article_image4

Tamannaah Bhatia carried a black and white blazer with a black dress at this party. Tamannaah looked very stylish.

article_image5

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also arrived at this party. He was seen in a black suit and posed for the paparazzi.

article_image6

Aman Devgan, Rasha's co-star from her first film 'Azaad', also attended the party. Aman is Ajay Devgan's nephew.

article_image7

Veer Pahariya, actor of the film 'Sky Force', also attended Rasha's birthday party. Veer wore jeans with a black T-shirt.

article_image8

Govinda's son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, was also spotted at Rasha's birthday bash, enjoying the celebration with friends and family.

article_image9

Nadaniyaan actor Ibrahim Ali Khan attended a party, making a stylish appearance alongside fellow celebrities and friends.

