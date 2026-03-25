'Dhurandhar 2' also features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and many new faces. It is a sequel to the December 2025 film 'Dhurandhar'. The movie continues the story of Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, and reveals his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi before he became an Indian spy in Pakistan. The film shows how Hamza kills Akshay Khanna's character, Rahman Dakait, from the first part. It also shows how he successfully dismantles the mafia gang and the terrorism targeting India.