Padmaavat to Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s Top 6 Highest IMDb-Rated Films Revealed
Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun’s Dhurandhar 2 is roaring at the box office, breaking records with massive earnings. As it nears the ₹1000 crore mark, here’s the IMDb rating everyone’s talking about.
Dhurandhar 2
6. Padmaavat
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmaavat' scored a 7.1 rating on IMDb. The film featured Ranveer Singh alongside Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.
5. Band Baaja Baaraat
4. Bajirao Mastani
3. 83
2. Gully Boy
1. Dhurandhar: The Revenge
According to reports, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has an impressive IMDb rating of 8.6/10. The first film, 'Dhurandhar', had a rating of 8.3. This means the sequel is currently rated even higher than its
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