1 7 Image Credit : instagram

Dhurandhar 2

Director Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar 2' is on a rampage at the box office. The movie has already earned over ₹800 crore worldwide in just 5 days. Now, its IMDb rating has also been revealed. Let's check out how it stacks up against Ranveer Singh's other top-rated films.