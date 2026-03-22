Ranveer Singh vs Pawan Kalyan Net Worth: Who Is Richer? Check Here
Ranveer Singh and Pawan Kalyan are clashing at the box office with Dhurandhar 2 and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Amid the buzz, here’s a comparison of their net worth and assets.
Ranveer Singh vs Pawan Kalyan Net Worth
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 and Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh are clashing at the box office, with reports suggesting the former is leading. Amid this buzz, here’s a look at their net worth and assets.
Ranveer Singh's Net Worth
First, let's talk about Ranveer Singh. According to media reports, he owns assets worth ₹400 crore. His main income comes from films, for which he charges between ₹30 and ₹50 crore. He also earns well from brand endorsements and investments.
Ranveer Singh's Property
Who is Ranveer Singh's wife
Pawan Kalyan's Net Worth
Pawan Kalyan's Property
Who is Pawan Kalyan's wife
Pawan Kalyan has been married three times. His third wife's name is Anna Lezhneva. According to media reports, Anna has a hotel business in Singapore, from which she earns crores.
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