A BTS video from 'Dhurandhar 2' showing Ranveer Singh's intense underwater breath-holding scene has gone viral. Fans and the film fraternity are praising his commitment, calling it a career-best performance in the newly released film.

Viral BTS Video Highlights Ranveer Singh's Commitment

A behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from 'Dhurandhar 2' featuring Ranveer Singh has gone viral, drawing widespread praise for the actor's physical endurance and commitment to his role. The footage, released by MG Lights N Cam and AQUACINEGEAR, offers a glimpse into the technically demanding underwater sequences that have become a talking point among audiences. The viral clip captures Singh performing a crucial underwater scene in which he holds his breath for an extended duration. https://www.instagram.com/p/DWGBb9BCAbA/

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Social media users reacted strongly, with many expressing surprise and admiration. Comments ranged from calling his effort "incredible" to questioning how he managed such breath control, with several viewers stating that the scene stood out as one of the film's best. A fan wrote, "man, ranveer really gave it his all for this film." "For those who know filmmaking, this was Best scene of the movie," another social media user commented. A third fan wrote, "Wow! Just wow - what an incredible actor"

Praise Pours In for 'Dhurandhar 2' and its Star

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', the latest instalment in the franchise, has released in theatres on March 19 and continues to generate significant buzz. While the film has received mixed reactions overall, Singh's performance has emerged as a major highlight, with many describing it as a career-best turn.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has also garnered praise from members of the film fraternity. Kangana Ranaut lauded Dhar's achievement, calling him a "superstar filmmaker" and emphasising his growing influence. She noted that in global cinema, directors such as Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan are often regarded as central creative forces, suggesting Dhar's success could inspire emerging filmmakers.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli praised the project for "hitting it out of the park," while Rakesh Roshan credited it with ushering in "a new era of filmmaking". Actors including Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun also expressed their admiration.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal, among others.