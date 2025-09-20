Ranveer Singh Upcoming Movies: Don 3 to Dhurandhar; Check list
Ranveer Singh's Upcoming Movies: Ranveer Singh is currently getting a lot of buzz because of the movie Don 3. Besides this, he is ready to rock Bollywood with several upcoming films. So, let's find out about those movies
Don 3
Ranveer Singh is seen in the lead role in Farhan Akhtar's film 'Don 3'. Kriti Sanon will be seen in an important role with Ranveer in this film. This movie might be released by 2026.
Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh will be seen in the lead role in the film 'Dhurandhar'. This movie is being directed by Aditya Dhar. It will be released in theaters on December 5, 2025.
Shaktimaan
According to media reports, Ranveer Singh will be seen in the lead role in the film 'Shaktimaan'. However, it has not yet been revealed when this movie will be released.
Baiju Bawra
The film 'Baiju Bawra' is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's dream project. Ranveer Singh will be seen in the lead role. People are eagerly waiting for its release.
Simmba 2
After the success of 'Simmba', Rohit Shetty is planning to make its second part. According to media reports, Ranveer Singh will be seen in the lead role in this film.
Andaz Apna Apna Remake
According to media reports, Ranveer Singh might be seen in the lead role in the remake of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's film 'Andaz Apna Apna'.