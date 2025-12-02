Boman Irani Birthday: Net Worth, Highest Grossing Movies; Check Here
Boman Irani has turned 66. He was born on December 2, 1959, in Mumbai. Boman stepped into the world of acting at the age of 44. He has delivered one blockbuster film after another in his career. Let's find out about his highest-grossing films
PK
Boman Irani's 2014 sci-fi comedy PK, by Rajkumar Hirani, was made on a 122 crore budget and earned 769.89 crores. It starred Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Sushant Singh Rajput.
Sanju
Boman Irani's 2018 comedy-drama Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, was made on a 96 crore budget and earned 587 crores. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
3 Idiots
Boman Irani's 3 Idiots, a 2009 comedy-drama by Rajkumar Hirani, was made on a 55 crore budget and earned 400.61 crores. It starred Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi.
Dunki
Boman Irani's Dunki, a 2023 adventure comedy-drama by Rajkumar Hirani, was made on a 120 crore budget and earned 470.6 crores. It starred Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.
Dilwale
Boman Irani's 2015 film Dilwale was directed by Rohit Shetty. This action-romance, made on a 165 crore budget, collected 376.85 crores. It starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.
Happy News Year
Boman Irani's film Happy New Year came out in 2014. Directed by Farah Khan, the movie was made on a 150 crore budget and earned 342 crores. It starred Shah Rukh Khan.
Total Dhamaal
Boman Irani's 2019 film Total Dhamaal was an adventure comedy by Indra Kumar. Made on a 100 crore budget, it earned 228.27 crores. It starred Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor.
Don 2
Boman Irani's film Don 2 was released in 2011. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, its budget was 76 crores, and it grossed 202.81 crores. It starred Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.
