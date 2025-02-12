Ranveer Allahbadia loses THESE many followers post backlash over vulgar comment; Check

Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, is facing backlash over a controversial remark made on India’s Got Latent. The incident led to a decline in his social media followers, potential brand deal losses, and legal trouble. Amid public outrage, he issued an apology, acknowledging his mistake

article_image1
Social Media Backlash

Following a controversial remark on India’s Got Latent, Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, has reportedly lost thousands of followers on social media. Data from influencer marketing platform Qoruz suggests that his personal Instagram account saw a decline of approximately 4,153 followers, while his 'BeerBiceps' handle lost around 4,205 followers

article_image2

Potential Impact on Career

The controversy might also affect his YouTube subscriber count and brand collaborations. Allahbadia has previously worked with major brands like Spotify, Mountain Dew, Amazon Prime Video, Intel, and Wow Skin Science

article_image3

The Controversial Comment

During an episode of the show, Allahbadia allegedly posed an inappropriate question to a contestant, involving body parts and a monetary proposal. He also reportedly asked a highly controversial question about a disturbing hypothetical situation concerning one's parents, which sparked widespread outrage

article_image4

Legal and Public Outcry

The incident led to severe backlash from social media users, politicians, and film personalities. A police complaint was filed against Allahbadia and co-judges Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija, citing sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for promoting obscene content. The episode has since been taken down, and an investigation is ongoing

article_image5

Apology Statement

Allahbadia later issued a public apology, acknowledging that his remark was inappropriate and not humorous. He admitted that comedy was not his strength and expressed regret for his words. Without offering any justification, he stated that this was not the way he intended to use his platform and apologized for his actions

