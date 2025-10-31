Rani Mukerji to Emraan Hashmi: Aishwarya Rai’s Most Talked-About Industry Feuds
Popular actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 52 on November 1. Known for her beauty and grace, she’s had a remarkable journey in Bollywood, but not without rivalries. Let’s look at her famous industry feuds.
Aishwarya’s Bollywood Rivalries
Several Bollywood stars reportedly don’t share a friendly bond with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Despite her charm and elegance, she’s had her share of industry clashes. Let’s take a look at the celebrities she doesn’t get along with.
Kareena Kapoor
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly share a cold equation. Their rivalry became evident when a video went viral showing Kareena snatching the mic from Aishwarya’s hand during an awards event.
Vivek Oberoi
There was a time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi were in a relationship. However, after their breakup, things turned sour between them, and the two reportedly developed a bitter rivalry over time.
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji and Aishwarya Rai reportedly don’t get along. Tensions arose when Rani replaced Aishwarya in the film Chalte Chalte, sparking a long-standing rivalry between the two actresses.
Emraan Hashmi
While there’s no face-to-face fight, tension arose when Emraan Hashmi reportedly called Aishwarya Rai “plastic” during a TV show, creating a minor dispute between the two stars.
Sonam Kapoor
Tension arose between Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor when the latter reportedly referred to her as “aunty,” which did not sit well with the veteran actress.
Sushmita Sen
Although there was no personal fight, Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai were fierce competitors in the 1994 Miss India pageant, where Sushmita won, leaving Aishwarya as the runner-up.