Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car was targeted in a firing incident in Mumbai, leaving his driver injured. The industry expressed shock, with several stars reacting. Mumbai Police arrested three accused in Kota who are now in their custody.

Bollywood Reacts to Brazen Attack on Tiger Shroff

The brazen firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in broad daylight on Sunday has sent shockwaves through the Hindi film industry. While critically acclaimed filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma described it as a “never-before-seen phenomenon,” actor Vidyut Jammwal expressed disappointment with the actor’s fans for remaining bystanders and watching the incident unfold instead of trying to apprehend the perpetrators.

The case pertains to the firing that took place around 7 pm on October 18 in the Juhu area of Mumbai, when actor Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club. The accused opened fire at the actor’s car. Although the actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty expressed shock over the firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff, stressing that such an incident could happen to anyone. He also took a sigh of relief after knowing that the actor was safe while his injured driver was recovering. While talking to the media at an event, Suniel Shetty said, "The whole world loves Tiger and Jackie Dada, and if something like this can happen to him, it could happen to anyone. It shouldn't have happened. Tiger is so focused on sports and exercise; I don’t know why this occurred—it shouldn't have. It is so, so important for us to stay safe. For me, Jackie Dada is a childhood friend, and I just hope everything turns out well. I’m also relieved that Tiger himself is fine—it was his driver who got hurt, and he is currently recovering."

The critically acclaimed director Ram Gopal Varma described the incident as a "never-before-seen phenomenon." He penned a note on his X handle, writing that it is the first time that he has seen people attempting to kill for "vanity and pride." "What happened with Tiger Shroff is a never before seen phenomenon ..Instead of killings relating to extortion , contract murders , settlements etc , for the first time ever , they seem to be wanting to kill for vanity and pride," wrote Ram Gopal Varma. https://x.com/RGVzoomin/status/2112121264458588442

Former cricketer Irrfan Pathan also shared a photo with Tiger Shroff on his Instagram handle, wishing the actor a speedy recovery. He wrote, "Tiger, sending you good wishes. Wishing you & your driver speedy recovery. Mazboot admi Jacky Shroff ka strong bachha hai tu." https://www.instagram.com/p/DeraiJKoMbt/

However, Vidyut Jamwal expressed his dissapointment with the Tiger Shroff fans who were remaining bystanders and watching the incident unfold instead of trying to apprehend the perpetrators. In the video that went viral, the attack took place while Tiger was leaving the football ground. He was surrounded by the fans while the firing took place. In a video shared on his Instagram handle, Tiger said, "But I want to tell your fans, every person who goes to watch you play football, and cheer for you and say I am your biggest fan, I am your biggest fan. All those fans, someone should have run away, someone should have caught them. What is this, guys? We do it, you should also do something. And I want to tell Mumbai Police, yes, you will give him security, but this should never happen again. Even if such a mistake happens, then you are the culprit." He also wrote, 'We know there’s a lot happening in our country. Sometimes we can raise our voice, sometimes we can’t, but WE do in our own way, But when we see someone being harassed or assaulted on the street (woman :man), why do we stand by and watch? Why can’t one of us step forward, not just as witnesses, but as human beings? We need fewer spectators and more heroes." https://www.instagram.com/reel/DerPvtgsDE6/?

Film Bodies Condemn Attack, Demand Protection

President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), BN Tiwari, condemned the attack on the Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, which took place in Juhu on Sunday. While talking to ANI, BN Tiwari said, "I completely condemn this because the Federation is a responsible organization, where 38 associations are involved. On behalf of everyone, I urge that such incidents should not happen. This is happening repeatedly—sometimes Salman Khan, sometimes Rohit Shetty, now Tiger Shroff—these things are purely intended to spread terror."

However, he expressed his hope in Mumbai Police and urged the people to create a peaceful atmosphere after the incident to reduce the panic on social media and among the public. "Whereas I know that besides the film industry, our Maharashtra government is very capable. Our police possess real authority. After Scotland [Yard], the Bombay Police is renowned; people respect the Mumbai Police. This matter will be resolved very soon, and it is close to being solved. So I would only say that our police and the government should recreate an atmosphere in which people can live in peace, whether they are superstars or common citizens—where they can move around, go places, and enjoy themselves. These acts of terror are not good at all. The Federation strongly opposes this," added BN Tiwari.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Sunday expressed shock and anguish over the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area, alleging that the government and police had failed to protect members of the film industry and demanding strict action against the gangsters responsible for such attacks.

AICWA said one person was hit by a bullet during the incident and claimed that Tiger Shroff had narrowly escaped an attack that could have cost him his life. The association said the incident was not isolated, citing previous attacks and security concerns involving members of the film industry, including firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra, the stabbing attack at actor Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra home, firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence and repeated attacks on comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe.

“Today it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe? Despite repeated incidents, the government and the police have failed to stop these attacks and to protect the people of Bollywood. Gangsters have openly claimed responsibility in earlier cases, yet the network continues to operate," AICWA added.

“Statements are not enough. Bollywood needs real protection. Mumbai's streets are once again being stained with blood, and the situation is reminiscent of the underworld era of the 1990s. The law-and-order situation in the city is a matter of grave concern. Today, it feels as if Bollywood is left to the mercy of God,” the release stated.

"Mumbai will not be allowed to go back to the underworld days of the 1990s. Bollywood will not work in the shadow of fear," the AICWA added.

The association also demanded, “adequate security and protection for film personalities and their families, fix accountability for the repeated failure to prevent these attacks and restore the confidence of Mumbai's citizens and the film fraternity in law and order.”

Mumbai Police Nabs Accused in Swift Operation

A day after the incident, the Mumbai Police, in collaboration with Rajasthan Police has nabbed the three alleged accused in Kota as they were attempting to flee abroad.

Investigation and Arrest Details

DCP Raj Tilak Roshan of the Mumbai Crime Branch said that they formed 20 teams after the firing incident on Tiger Shroff. With the help of CCTV footage, the Mumbai police tracked the route of the suspected shooters and nabbed them in Kota with the help of the Kota Police. During the Mumbai Crime Branch press briefing, DCP Raj Tilak Roshan shared, "Around 7 pm last evening, there was a firing on the car of a popular film actor. There were 3 people on a bike; two of them fired and then fled on the bike. Around 20 special teams of the Crime Branch were formed. On the basis of field work and technical analysis, the bike was traced near Andheri West Railway Station. On the basis of CTV footage and other technical analysis, we found out the path of the three. It was found that they had headed toward Northern Mumbai and left for Surat."

He added, "We then found out that they had left on the Pune-Jaipur Express. We found out which compartment they were on and informed Kota Police. The Kota Police nabbed them, and then we took them into our custody. The procedure to bring them to Mumbai is underway. Delhi Police, Gujarat Police and Rajasthan Police have helped us in this matter. Sections for attempt to murder and sections under the Arms Act have been invoked initially. As we get to know more, we will take further action and more people will be arrested."

No Prior Threats Received, Say Police

Mumbai Police also clarified that Tiger Shroff didn't recieve any "threat calls" before the incident, as claimed in a viral post on Sunday. "We don’t have anything on record that Tiger Shroff has received prior threat calls about this incident. We have started an investigation, and in due course we will come to know about the larger conspiracy in this case. We are following the SOPs and earlier court orders related to such cases. We have three accused now; two are from Haryana, and one is from Bihar. No minor accused in this case. We are following the SOP of providing security to the VIPs as per their threat perception, and we are following the SOP," added DCP Raj Tilak Roshan.

"The social media post about claiming responsibility of the firing incident on Tiger Shroff is a subject matter of verification for us, and we will investigate this. We have come to know (through CCTV verification) that the accused were at the spot for around 15 mins even after the incident. We don’t have any information about prior threats received by the Shroff family. A total of 5 rounds were fired during the incident by the accused," said DCP Raj Tilak Roshan.

Accused Sent to Transit Remand

After the arrest, three accused arrested in connection with the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff were produced before a judge in Kota on Monday. They have been sent to 48-hour transit remand with the Mumbai Police. Following their appearance at the residence of a Judge in Kota under security, the Rajasthan Police escorted the accused for medical examinations at the MBS Hospital in Kota.

The suspected shooters were produced before the judge after being arrested in Kota on Monday through a collaborative effort between Rajasthan Police and Mumbai Police. Following the medical examination of the accused, the Kota Police handed over all the accused to the Mumbai Police. The Mumbai Police has left for Mumbai with the accused.

After the handover, the Kota ASP Subhash Chandra Mishra said to the media, "They (accused) were handed over to the Mumbai Police. The Mumbai Police obtained their transit remand. After the transit, the Mumbai Police had them medically examined and are now taking them away."

The case pertains to the firing that took place around 7 pm on Sunday in the Juhu area of Mumbai, when actor Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car. Although the actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident.

According to the police, the accused were caught while travelling on a train. A case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)