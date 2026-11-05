Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

#OneWordReview...

#Ramayana: SPECTACULAR.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

#JaiShriRam... You haven't witnessed anything as MAGNIFICENT on the #Indian screen before... Scale. Visuals. Emotions. And SOUL – #Ramayana has it all... A truly STUNNING cinematic experience. #RamayanaReview

Does #Ramayana do justice to the timeless epic that holds a special place in the hearts of millions?... The answer is a BIG YES.

Director #NiteshTiwari delivers a cinematic spectacle that celebrates the glory of #Indian culture and the eternal triumph of good over evil... Watertight screenwriting and an engrossing narrative keep you hooked throughout.

You are captivated not merely by the awe-inspiring visuals and monumental scale, but also by the film's soul... That emotional and spiritual connect is what sets #Ramayana apart.

There are several standout sequences that blend visual grandeur with devotion, drama, and deeply moving moments [no spoilers] –

⭐ The sequence between Brahma and Ravana in the beginning, followed by Ravana staking his claim on Lanka.

⭐ The forest fight between Lord Rama and the rakshasas.

⭐ The Sita Swayamvar.

⭐ The deeply emotional pre-interval portion featuring King Dashrath, Kaikeyi, and Lord Rama.

⭐ The action sequence between Ravana and his brother-in-law Vidyutjeev.

⭐ The Shurpanakha episode.

⭐ The Ravana - Jatayu fight on the Pushpaka Vimana.

The songs, composed by #ARRahman, are seamlessly woven into the narrative, complementing the mood and emotional tone of the film.

The background score by #HansZimmer and #ARRahman is terrific... It amplifies the drama, heightens the emotional impact, and lends the narrative a sweeping, larger-than-life quality.

Academy Award-winning visual effects powerhouse #DNEG deserves distinction marks for its phenomenal work... They raise the bar, delivering one of the most breathtaking visual experiences ever witnessed on the #Indian screen.

The action sequences deserve brownie points, too, combining scale, intensity, and spectacle... The production design is equally impressive, creating a world that stands shoulder to shoulder with the best of global cinema.

#RanbirKapoor delivers a remarkable performance, portraying the character with grace, dignity, and quiet strength... His composed demeanour, expressive eyes, and effortless screen presence lend the character an aura of divinity.

#SaiPallavi brings dignity and strength to her role, while her naturalistic performance lends tenderness and warmth to the emotional moments.

#Yash is in superb form... His imposing screen presence and sheer intensity make him a formidable force, lending the antagonist the larger-than-life stature the character demands.

#RavieDubey is excellent... He brings remarkable conviction and sincerity to the role... His earnest portrayal makes the character both engaging and endearing.

#RakulPreet is first-rate, delivering a performance that is sure to make an impact.

A lot has been said and written about #SunnyDeol's presence in the first part of #Ramayana... I won't reveal anything here – just watch the film!

#ArunGovil is perfectly cast... It's wonderful to see him on the big screen after a gap.

#Shobhana is excellent... #LaraDutta is superb... #VivekOberoi makes his presence felt... #SheebaChadha is effective... #AjinkyaDeo is solid.

⭐ Final word? #Ramayana is not merely a film... IT'S AN EXPERIENCE, a film that makes #India proud... An incredible cinematic achievement that is sure to captivate audiences across the world... Watch it on the largest screen possible!

#NamitMalhotra deserves special appreciation for backing a film that matches international standards in scale, visual grandeur, and technical excellence.

Already looking forward to the second part of #Ramayana, which arrives in #Diwali 2028.

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2026