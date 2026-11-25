Goa CM Pramod Sawant participated in the IFFI 2026 float parade in Panaji, an event designed to celebrate the state's traditional culture alongside the 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India, which runs until November 28.

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 25 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant attended the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 float parade in Panaji, organised to celebrate cinema and showcase the state's traditional culture during the festival. Speaking at the event, CM Sawant said the Goa government had organised the float parade and an Akash Kandil competition to highlight Goan culture during the 57th edition of IFFI.

"The Goa government has organised a float parade and an Akash Kandil competition to showcase Goan culture during the 57th International Film Festival of India... International guests are enjoying the festival along with Goan traditional culture. I congratulate my entire team at ESG for showcasing and highlighting Goan culture."

"The Goa government has organised a float parade and an Akash Kandil competition to showcase Goan culture during the 57th International Film Festival of India," he said. The Chief Minister said international guests attending the festival were also enjoying the celebrations alongside Goan traditional culture. "International guests are enjoying the festival along with Goan traditional culture," he said.

Congratulating the organisers, CM Sawant appreciated the efforts of the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) team in highlighting the state's cultural heritage during the international film festival. "I congratulate my entire team at ESG for showcasing and highlighting Goan culture," he added.

The float parade formed part of the cultural celebrations accompanying the 57th International Film Festival of India, bringing together the celebration of cinema and Goa's cultural traditions. The Chief Minister attended the opening ceremony and greeted guests on the red carpet, expressing hope that they would enjoy the nine-day festival.

Speaking to the media at the opening ceremony, Sawant welcomed the film personalities who have arrived in Goa to be part of the festival. “I extend a very warm welcome to all the filmmakers, producers, and actors from across the globe who have arrived here for the 57th International Film Festival,” he said. The 57th edition of IFFI began on November 20 and will continue until November 28. This year’s theme is ‘Stories Without Borders’. (ANI)