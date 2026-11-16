The 2027 Grammy nominations are led by RAYE with 11 nods, followed by ROSALÍA with nine. The 69th annual awards ceremony will take place on February 7, 2027, featuring elite artists across 100 categories and 12 music fields.

2027 Grammy Nominations Announced

Washington DC [US], November 16 (ANI): The 2027 Grammy nominations are out, and British singer RAYE is leading the race with 11 nominations, followed by Spanish singer ROSALÍA with nine. Several big names, including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars and Phoebe Bridgers, have also made it to the list for the 69th edition of the music awards.

The nominations were announced by the Recording Academy on Monday, November 16, across 12 fields and 100 categories. The eligibility period for the 2027 Grammy Awards covers music released between August 31, 2025, and August 28, 2026. The Recording Academy’s nearly 16,000 voting members will cast their votes between December 10, 2026, and January 7, 2027.

The 69th Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu at 7 pm ET (4 pm PT).