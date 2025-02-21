Ramam Raghavam REVIEW: Is Samuthirakani's father-son drama worth watching? Read Here

Ramam Raghavam Movie Review : Actor Dhanraj, known for his comedic roles, has turned director with `Ramam Raghavam`. Here's a review of the film starring Samuthirakani in a key role.

Ramam Raghavam Movie Review

Ramam Raghavam Movie Review Thanraj, who was once a comedy actor in the Telugu film industry, is gradually transforming himself into an actor. He acted as a friend to the hero. He impressed in important roles. He impressed in strong roles as well. In this series, he has now turned director and created a film called `Ramam Raghavam`. He himself plays the hero in this, while Samuthirakani plays an important role. Satya, Pramodini, Sunil, Moksha, and Harish Uthaman have played key roles. This film has been released today. Let's see how the film is in the review.

Ramam Raghavam Story

Story: Dasaratha Ramam (Samuthirakani) is an honest registration officer. He will not take bribes and will be an example of honesty without succumbing to any kind of desire. His son Raghava (Thanraj) roams around irresponsibly. How can such an irresponsible son be born to an honest officer like Ramam? What is the reason for the son being like this is a big mystery. He will make mistakes upon mistakes to earn money easily. He will get caught every time. No matter how much the father scolds, he will not learn. He loses money in bets. In the end, he gets caught by forging his father's signature. Because of this, the father hands Raghava over to the police. Still, there is no change in him. In the end, he thinks of killing his father. He plans with his lorry driver friend (Harish Uthaman). Why does he want to kill his father? What is Raghava's real plan? What is the change in Raghava? What is Sunil's role in this? What happened in the end? The rest of the story is about how the father-son drama ends.

Ramam Raghavam FDFS Review

Review: We sometimes see in real life people killing their parents for money. If films come with such a concept, we can understand how that impact is in real life. The main point in the film `Ramam Raghavam` is thinking of killing the father. But why did they do that work? How did they do it? How well they showed it as a film is important here. At the same time, such a point will be very sensitive. It will be risky. How well they deal with it is very important. In that matter, actor Thanraj, who has turned director, can be said to have succeeded in making the film connect with the audience even though he took a risk. The first half was taken very normally. We see in many films that the father is an honest officer and the son is irresponsible. It seems like this is also the same. As its seriousness increases, interest in the film increases. The son making mistakes upon mistakes and getting caught makes the audience excited. It is interesting to see how the father will react to the son's mistakes. It creates curiosity as to what will happen. But the main point here is that he makes more mistakes than expected. Generally, some mistakes are made, and then there is a change. It is special that mistakes are made at the peak in this. It can be said as an example of the director's talent that the audience gets angry, gets excited, and hates the character when watching those scenes.

Ramam Raghavam Review

So far okay, but with the thought of killing the father, interest in the film arises. The film takes a serious thriller side turn from a fun entertainer. The son's plan to kill his father and the mistakes he makes make it even more exciting. That suspense runs until the end. But Thanraj has completely transformed the climax into an emotional one. The way he expressed the father-son relationship, the drama between them, and that bonding was superb. It goes emotionally from beginning to end. The climax makes you cry. The way it was dealt with and the way it was expressed on screen was superb. The climax stands out as a highlight for the film. But the first half could have been written more strongly and done better. It is boring because it goes routinely. Also, it lags. Comedy scenes are not great except for one or two. But there is scope for fun. Still, there is no focus in that direction. The love track also did not set at all. Musically, it reminds me of some old films. There is a feeling that there is no novelty in that matter. If you put aside some mistakes like this, `Ramam Raghavam` can be called a father-son emotional drama.

Samuthirakani

Actors: Samuthirakani has lived in the character of Rama. Such characters are his forte. So he did it easily. He impressed from beginning to end. He made the heart heavy in the climax scenes. Thanraj's performance in the role of Raghava was also superb. He showed different shades like positive, innocent, cunning, villain, and then changed son and impressed. He conducted the film in his own style. He made it enjoyable with a lot of twists. It can be said that he has climbed ten more steps as an actor. Pramodini also got a character with scope to act as a mother. She also did well in the same way. In the end, she makes you cry. Satya as a friend sometimes shone. He made me laugh. Harish Uthaman is mostly seen in negative shades. But he impressed in the positive role in this. There is emotion in his character as well. Sunil got another good character. 30 Years Prithvi, Racha Ravi, and Rocket Raghava also shone for a while. The heroine Moksha's character does not have much priority. The rest of the artists seemed just okay.

Ramam Raghavam Tamil Review

Technicians: The film looks good visually. Durga Prasad Kolli has filmed well. Visuals are a plus for the film. Brought a rich look. Marthand K Venkatesh's editing is good. But it could have been cut more in the first half. Music Arun Siluveru's music is another plus for the film. Sometimes the RR went as if it reminded me of old films. The flavor seems to be the same. Could have done better in terms of BGM. It was superb only in the climax. This is the first film created by Thanraj as a director. It can be said that he has succeeded as a director. The way the film is dealt with is good. The way it is conducted emotionally is good. The story and the screenplay are also captivating. There is no feeling of a new director anywhere. But in the matter of the first half, in the matter of fun, he could have taken better care. He could have taken care in some routine scenes. He tore it up only in the climax. He impressed in terms of acting and direction. Overall, `Ramam Raghavam` is a father-son emotional drama. A creation that shows the value of the father. Read also... Very busy in Telugu.. Samuthirakani is taking on the role of father again - Ramam Raghavam update released!

