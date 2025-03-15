MS Dhoni to make film debut in Ram Charan's movie? Here's what we know

Read Full Gallery

MS Dhoni to Appear in Ram Charan Movie: Mega Power Star Global Hero Ram Charan's movies always have some update to surprise fans. Recently, it seems that star cricketer MS Dhoni is acting in Charan's movie. What is the real story?

MS Dhoni to Appear in Ram Charan's Upcoming Movie: Mega Power Star Ram Charan is currently going through a rough patch. After the success of RRR, he was expected to rise further, but unfortunately, he's been facing consecutive flops. One of the biggest setbacks came with Acharya, which was released during the success of RRR. Recently, he experienced another huge disappointment with Game Changer. With two consecutive flop movies, Mega fans are feeling a bit disheartened. If his next movie doesn't perform well, Charan will have a hat-trick of flops in his record.

That is why Ram Charan is taking steps very carefully. He has taken a huge movie with Uppena director Buchi Babu onto the sets. Currently, it seems that this movie has completed two schedules. It is being made with a rural background story, and Ram Charan will be seen as a sportsman in this movie. According to Tollywood information, Ram Charan is going to be seen as a cricketer in this. Since the announcement of RC16 movie, various news related to this movie has been going viral.

The truth of these rumors will only be confirmed once the movie is released or when the film's team officially announces it. In the latest update regarding the movie, it has been revealed that, alongside Ram Charan, cricket legend MS Dhoni will also play an important role. While Ram Charan is set to portray a cricketer, it appears that Dhoni will take on the role of Ram Charan's trainer.

Dhoni is already in the film industry. He continues as a producer. It is being promoted that he is also going to be a hero in a movie. If Dhoni really acts in Ram Charan's movie, this movie will be promoted on a huge scale at the Pan India level. Ram Charan already has a good following in the North. If Dhoni also joins that image, this movie is sure to be a huge blockbuster. So, we have to see whether Dhoni is really acting in this movie or not.

Buchi Babu is planning big for Ram Charan's movie. Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is acting as the heroine in this movie which is being made with a huge budget. Moreover, Oscar Award winner AR Rahman is providing music for this movie. It seems that this movie is likely to be released as a Sankranti gift next year. ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's Wedding Drama: THIS star refused to take sweets; Here's why

